MBA Polymers has completed its merger with energenta AG, with the company's shareholders unanimously approving the transaction and exchanging their shares for new shares in the combined corporate group. The move creates a high-quality plastics recycling and recovery technologies leader.

× Expand MBA Polymers MBA Polymers completes merger with energenta AG

This transaction will strengthen the new group’s equity base, promoting further growth. The combined entity covers the entire value chain in the plastics recyclates segment, from collection and sorting to advanced compounding and material recovery.

Ferdinand von Eberhardt, the current Chairman of the Supervisory Board of MBA Polymers, has been elected as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the new combined group. While Dr Felix-Michael Weber, current CEO of MBA Polymers, has been appointed to the Management Board of the combined group, and will be responsible for Finance, International Expansion, Mergers & Acquisitions, and Capital Markets Communications. Finally, founding Management Board member Gisbert Schulte-Bücker will concentrate on operational activities, technological development, and the expansion of the group’s locations.

“I am very much looking forward to shaping the future of energenta AG together with its founder, Gisbert Schulte-Bücker, and the entire team,” said Weber. “Together it is our goal to further strengthen Energenta’s position as an innovative, internationally expanding provider in plastics recycling and to create long-term value for our customers, partners and shareholders.”

Schulte-Bücker added, “With Dr Felix-Michael Weber, we are gaining a strong leader with international experience, strategic foresight and deep expertise in capital markets and financing. Together, we will continue to strengthen energenta AG on its growth path and set the course for a successful future.”