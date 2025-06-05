Mondi partners Saga Nutrition to create recyclable pet food packaging

Mondi has announced its partnership with Saga Nutrition, a French pet food manufacturer, to create a recyclable packaging solution for Saga’s dry pet food range. Utilising mono-material to replace non-recyclable multi-material plastics, Saga can ensure pet food freshness while enhancing the brand's sustainability efforts.
Both companies are vocal about their commitments to sustainability and transitioning towards a circular economy. The packaging solution was launched in October 2024. Forming part of the sustainable packaging leader’s re/cycle portfolio, re/cycle FlexiBag aims to meet companies’ internal Path to Circularity Scorecard criteria and the CEFLEX recycling guidelines.
“As consumer demand for sustainable solutions grows, we are excited to work with Saga Nutrition to deliver packaging that truly supports a circular economy when it comes to pet food,” said Olivier Werbrouck, Regional Sales Consumer Flexibles France at Mondi
Jérôme de Solliers, CEO at Saga Nutrition, added, “This collaboration with Mondi is a key milestone in our sustainability journey. By transitioning to recyclable mono-material packaging, we’re contributing to a circular economy while maintaining the high quality our customers’ trust.”
Key features of Mondi’s re/cycle FlexiBag:
- It boasts high-barrier properties that help to protect products from moisture, fat, and odour.
- The solution highlights the company’s dedication to limiting waste and improving the visual appeal of its products.
- Features a secure sealing for easier storage and handling with improved convenience for customers.
- Enhanced durability levels help to provide reliable protection during shipping and handling.
- Available in sizes from 3kg and up.