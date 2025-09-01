NFL team the 49ers implements reusable cups at their stadium

The San Francisco 49ers, alongside their partner PepsiCo, have announced the implementation of reusable cups at their home ground, Levi’s Stadium. The initiative builds upon the venue’s pre-existing reputation for sustainability, while also expanding PepsiCo’s global efforts to advance sustainable packaging solutions. Additionally, this marks the company’s first reusable cup project with an NFL franchise.

× Expand Bold Reuse 49ers introduces reusable cup program with PepsiCo.

The new reusable cups were launched during the team’s first preseason game. Once used, fans can return the cups to designated bins, where the cups will be collected, sanitised, and redistributed. This season, the 49ers will play 10 home games, with the program set to eliminate tens of thousands of disposable single-use cups. Bold Reuse will manage the collection, sanitisation, and redistribution of cups in partnership with the stadium’s hospitality provider, Levy.

“Sustainability has always been a core pillar of Levi's Stadium, dating back to its early designs, and we are constantly trying to find new ways to reduce waste, consumption, and emissions,” said Kevin Hilton, 49ers VP of Corporate Partnerships. “This reusable cup program not only reduces plastic waste, in addition to other behind-the-scenes practices, it also allows the Faithful to take an active role in our sustainability mission. We are proud to partner on this project alongside PepsiCo and appreciate their continued support of our sustainability initiatives.”

Having engaged in numerous reusable cup campaigns throughout the country, PepsiCo brings extensive knowledge to the project. The company’s sustainable packaging strategy focuses on the reduction of virgin plastic, designing packaging for circularity and supporting systems (e.g., recycling and reuse infrastructure), and helping to reduce packaging waste.

Burgess Davis, Chief Sustainability Officer at PepsiCo North America, added, “Advancing reuse requires collaboration and a systemic shift to help make the reusable option the most convenient and accessible option for consumers to enjoy their beverage. Initiatives like this can provide important insights into how that shift can become a reality at scale while having an immediate impact in reducing waste. Sustainability is truly a team sport, and we're grateful to the 49ers for their collaboration on this effort.”