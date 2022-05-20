Rob Coker spoke with Emilia Tarlowska, Public Affairs and Communications Manager at Plastics Recyclers Europe about how the recent partnership with S&P Global Commodity Insights can benefit the European recycling industry.

What level of expertise can S&P bring to Plastics Recyclers Europe that it perhaps doesn’t already have?

Partnering for plastics Emilia Tarlowska

S&P is the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for commodities and the energy market that, with its global presence, creates bridges between the European and markets across the world.

PRE joined forces with S&P to accelerate the growth of the recycled plastic market in and beyond Europe. This collaboration will bridge data gaps for a more comprehensive outlook on the market by facilitating the exchange between the global actors.

Additionally, this partnership will put in the spotlight the work and the technological progress carried by European recyclers for over three decades and its crucial role in bringing the plastics industry closer to the full circularity.

How will such expertise and knowledge then go on to bring benefits to plastics converters/recyclers?

The EU has one of the most ambitious waste legislations in the world. The legislative framework for plastic waste management created a pull mechanism for investments which resulted in Europe building an extensive base of recycling companies, high-tech technologies and best practices represented today by Plastic Recyclers Europe. These technologies and knowledge - ‘tomorrow’ - will have an impact on countries across the globe.

Finally, this collaboration provides European recyclers with first-hand insights from other markets and connects them to the developments around the world.

Is the agreement likely to result in better/more co-operation with policy makers and environmental NGOs?

We do collaborate and are willing to collaborate with all the actors who are sharing the vision of improving plastic waste management with recycling.

At which events can fellow industry players learn more and perhaps witness this new partnership in action?

Our collaboration foresees joint events, projects and webinars, to mention just a few. The first occasion to see the partnership in action will be during the Plastic Recycling Show Europe in Amsterdam, but other events will follow in the autumn.

To what extent does the agreement with S&P complement Plastics Recyclers Europe’s environmental strategy?

PRE’s mission is to make plastics fully circular by advancing highly efficient plastics recycling and the production of high-quality recycled plastics. It promotes and raises awareness about plastic recycling and works on solutions towards improving recyclability and uptake of recycled polymers. In this respect, this partnership fully complements our goals.

A conversation between PRE President Ton Emans and S&P Managing Editor, Olefins and Polymers Luke Milner is available to view for free on the S&P Platts Live website.