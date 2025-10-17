Plastics Industry Association partners Keep Orlando Beautiful

The Plastic Industry Association (PLASTICS) partnered with Keep Orlando Beautiful to host a community clean-up event at Eagle Nest Park. The event coincided with the Association’s second annual National Plastics Conference in Orlando, Florida. Forty volunteers came together to remove waste in Orlando, collecting over 154 pounds of mismanaged waste, with more than seven pounds of it being recycled.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Community Impact Task Group of PLASTICS’ Future Leaders in Plastics Committee (FLiP), an initiative for plastics industry professionals under the age of 40. The Group’s mission is to promote collaboration, provide an outlet to give back, and positively impact the environment and communities.

“PLASTICS takes pride in supporting the communities in which we serve and in advancing the responsible use of plastic as a sustainable resource,” said Leslie Jutte, Senior Director of Industry Engagement. “Our industry continues to focus on keeping plastic waste out of the environment and ensuring it remains part of a thriving circular economy. We urge consumers to join us and be proactive in recycling, because every properly disposed item helps build a cleaner, more resource-efficient future.”

Madison Szathmary, Keep Orlando Beautiful Coordinator, City of Orlando, added, “Cleaning up litter in our community has a positive impact on all our residents – both human and wildlife. That impact is multiplied when we work together with our friends, family, and co-workers. When we come together as a community to document and clean up litter, we can help to reduce our waste and Keep Orlando the City Beautiful!”

The clean-up was also supported by the following sponsors:

Accede Mold & Tool.

Advanced Blending Solutions.

Dart.

Epsilyte.

Milliken.

MoldMaking Technology.

MSI Mold Builders.

Nexus Circular LLC.

PLASTICS Equipment Council.

PolyQuest.

“I’m thrilled to participate in the FLiP annual clean-up for the fourth consecutive year. I love this event because it showcases our industry’s commitment to environmental stewardship and demonstrates how much we can accomplish through collective action. FLiP’s Community Impact Task Group provides meaningful opportunities for people in the plastics industry to give back and positively impact the environments in which we serve. As guests in Orlando, we’re proud to demonstrate our dedication to this mission while leaving a positive impact on this great city,” concluded Madeline Peters, Regional Manager, Gardner Business Media.