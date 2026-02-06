PolyCycl receives Series A investment from the climate and sustainability-focused investment initiative of Zerodha, Rainmatter. This investment will help to support the next phase of deployment of PolyCycl’s technology platform. The said platform enables plastic-to-plastic circularity for plastics that are hard to recycle.

× Expand PolyCycl PolyCycl’s chemical recycling for plastic waste solution receives investment from Rainmatter

PolyCycl’s fully continuous chemical recycling technology platform works to convert low-grade waste plastics (e.g., single-use polythene bags) into liquid hydrocarbon oils. These outputs are further refined using its proprietary purification system and supplied to petrochemical and oil & gas companies, where they are then used as feedstock for manufacturing low-carbon materials, including food-grade virgin plastics.

“Chemical recycling is deep tech by nature. Our focus has been on building technology that can operate reliably at an industrial scale and integrate into circular petrochemical chains,” said Amit Tandon, Founder & CEO of PolyCycl. “Rainmatter’s investment strengthens our ability to move from technical maturity to wider deployment.”

Nithin Kamath, Founder at Zerodha and Rainmatter, added, “One of the things we have constantly been chasing through Rainmatter is long-term solutions to problems we see around us. Plastics and the end- of-life process around plastics need more teams working on it. PolyCycl is attempting to fix this plastic problem. We are excited to back them.”

“We want to back complex technologies that take time to build but have the potential to reshape entire sectors. PolyCycl fits this philosophy through its deep engineering focus and long-term intent,” concluded Abhinav Singh Negi, Business and Investments, Rainmatter by Zerodha. “Platforms like this are essential to building credible circularity at scale. The collaboration brings together PolyCycl’s engineering-first approach with Rainmatter’s focus on intentional capital. What stood out for us was the depth of engineering maturity and the potential of the technology for both domestic and international licensing to meaningfully expand recycling of hard-to-recycle plastics.”

The investment will help to fast-track commercial deployments of the company’s chemical recycling technology with industrial partners. This will result in stronger engineering and operational capabilities, while also building execution teams to support scale-up and long-term licensing across domestic and global markets.