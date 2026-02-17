The Polystyrene Recycling Alliance (PSRA) has announced its strategic collaboration with R3vira. The Mexico City-based organisation promotes community-driven polystyrene recovery across the city. The collaboration supports PSRA’s mission to create a more robust circular economy for polystyrene across North America. By investing in collection and processing systems, the initiative shows how polystyrene can be recovered, recycled, and reused.

The Polystyrene Recycling Alliance announces partnership with R3vira

As a result of this partnership, R3vira can double the collection capacity of its “peque-ruta” (micro-route) system, from 12 to 24 active pathways. This will increase the recovery and recycling of high-impact polystyrene (HIPS) and expanded polystyrene (EPS) by 2026.

“Expanding access to recycling is essential to enabling true circularity for polystyrene,” said Justin Riney, Chair of the Polystyrene Recycling Alliance. “This partnership with R3vira reflects the practical, infrastructure-focused solutions our coalition works to advance—solutions that meet communities where they are and demonstrate how polystyrene can be collected, recycled, and returned to the market as a valuable resource. By pairing strong end markets with innovative, community-based collection models, we’re showing that polystyrene can play a meaningful role in a more inclusive and scalable circular economy.”

Martha Melesio, Founder and Director of R3vira, added, “Partnering with the Polystyrene Recycling Alliance allows us to build on the collection systems we’ve developed over the past five years and take them to the next level. With PSRA’s support, we can significantly increase polystyrene recovery volumes, strengthen reliable end-market pathways, and continue creating stable, local jobs tied directly to recycling operations across Mexico City. This collaboration demonstrates how circular economy solutions can deliver both environmental impact and economic opportunity at the community level.”

PSRA’s investment will support infrastructure enhancements, including: