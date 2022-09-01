Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS), the value chain initiative to realise the circular economy for styrenic polymers, has welcomed Polystyvert, a Canada-based polystyrene dissolution recycler.

× Expand via Shutterstock Polystyvert joins Styrenics Circular Solutions consortium

Founded in 2011, Polystyvert is a Montreal-based clean technology company that has developed an innovative, low-carbon footprint process to recycle PS based on a dissolution technology. Effective on all types of styrenics, including PS, ABS and SAN, Polystyvert’s proprietary technology includes a purification process that removes all impurities, resulting in a high-purity recyclate that can be used in high-quality styrenic products.

SCS Secretary-General Jens Kathmann said: “We warmly welcome Polystyvert to SCS. Next to food grade mechanical recycling and depolymerisation, dissolution plays an important role as the styrenics value chain works together on scaling up food grade recycling of PS to meet market demand and contribute to the EU recycling targets. There is already a great history of collaboration between SCS and Polystyvert, including their project with our member COEXPAN to validate the use of PS recycled with dissolution for Form Fill Seal (FFS) yoghurt packaging applications. SCS Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) also confirmed the very favourable environmental footprint of Polystyvert’s dissolution technology. We look forward to even more dynamic collaboration in the future.”

Polystyvert Founder Solenne Brouard Gaillot added: “We are very happy to join SCS. At Polystyvert, we have great appreciation for the value of polystyrene, made only greater by its truly circular nature and easy closed loop food contact recyclability. The opportunity to work ever more closely with value chain partners in Europe to boost the recycling of PS with our dissolution technology is exciting.”