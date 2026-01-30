PureCycle's souvenir cups at the College Football championship game

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PureCycle), teamed up with Churchill Container and 4ocean to bring Run It Back souvenir cups to this year’s College Football Playoff National Championship. The cups were made with PureCycle’s recycled plastic. Thanks to Churchill Container’s certified partnership with 4ocean, every 20 cups sold at the game helps to fund the removal of one pound of rubbish from the ocean.

This collaboration hopes to promote a solution to the single-use plastic seen at major sporting events. The Run It Back cups are made utilising recycled plastics, with users receiving durable, reusable alternatives that reduce the environmental impact. PureCycle’s PureFive resin is used to make the cups. The company uses a dissolution recycling process that transforms post-consumer, curbside waste into food-safe recycled material.

“Championship moments deserve championship sustainability,” said Erik Johnson at Churchill Container. “By partnering with PureCycle and 4ocean, we're ensuring that every fan who purchases a Run It Back cup at the title game isn't just taking home a piece of the game; they're actively contributing to cleaner oceans and a healthier planet.”

Alex Schulze, 4ocean CEO and Cofounder, added, “We’re stoked to partner with Churchill Container during the College Football Playoff and turn this moment into meaningful ocean impact. Every Run It Back cup sold is helping to fund the removal of trash from the ocean, and together this program is helping remove thousands of pounds of plastic and trash from the ocean and coastlines around the world.”

“Driving sustainability is a team sport, and when you collaborate, it becomes a force multiplier,” concluded Dustin Olson, CEO of PureCycle. “We are proud to grow our relationship with Churchill Container and to broaden the overall impact with 4ocean. The College Football Playoff is proving that by collaborating with strong partners to combine memorable fan experiences with meaningful environmental action, we can make a real impact.”