Titan Resource Management & the Proton Group: A new collaboration

Titan Resource Management and the Proton Group collaboration has the hospitality industry's best interests at heart, seeking to adopt a circular economy opportunity for their clients.

× Expand Titan Resource Management

Proton, an independent, quality-led company, promotes sustainability by supplying innovative chemical hygiene solutions. Together with Titan Resource Management, they aim to support the hospitality industry through a circular economy strategy. The main touch points include:

Waste reduction : By implementing recycling programmes, hospitality could significantly reduce waste. Sorting and recycling materials like paper, plastic, glass and food waste helps the environment while lowering disposal costs.

: By implementing recycling programmes, hospitality could significantly reduce waste. Sorting and recycling materials like paper, plastic, glass and food waste helps the environment while lowering disposal costs. Cost savings : Recycling means benefiting from long-term savings across all hospitality businesses. Companies that reuse and repurpose materials can reduce the need for new purchases, such as refillable toiletry containers or recycled paper for menus.

: Recycling means benefiting from long-term savings across all hospitality businesses. Companies that reuse and repurpose materials can reduce the need for new purchases, such as refillable toiletry containers or recycled paper for menus. Positive brand image: Embracing a circular economy strategy also means improving a business' brand image. Nowadays, consumers are very aware of environmental issues and often favour companies that promote sustainability. Recycling can help companies gain a competitive advantage and enhance their reputation.

Titan Resource Management has provided the Proton Group with a baler and waste skips to sort quality materials quickly and effectively. They offer to collect all containers upon delivery of new stock to facilitate the recycling, repurposing and reuse of high-quality HDPE containers, tubes and drums.

As Lee Mosby, Sales Director at Titan Resource Management, explains, “Plastic often gets a bad reputation, yet it is essential for those needing chemical safety to use resilient materials for storage. A strong material is necessary to prevent cross-contamination and ensure product security. Proton uses high-end HDPE, a valuable resource that should remain within the circular economy."

He continues, "Reusing this material benefits current customers and future clients. Recycling and the circular economy can significantly benefit the hospitality industry by reducing waste, cutting costs, improving brand image, fostering collaborations, and educating guests. We proudly support the Proton Group as they invest in an environmentally sound waste management solution.”