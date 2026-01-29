Reconomy has announced its acquisition of a majority stake in LiBCycle through its Reverse Logistics Group (RLG) under the Reconomy brand. The move strengthens RLG’s advanced logistics infrastructure and data-driven tracking systems, while also materially enhancing RLG’s take-back and collection capabilities. The take-back schemes ensure materials like lithium-ion batteries are correctly collected, processed, and transported for recycling, reuse, or disposal.

Reconomy acquires majority stake in LiBCycle through its RLG brand

Take-back schemes are usually operated through Producer Responsibility Organisations (PROs). RLG is a trusted operator of PROs across various regulated product categories in multiple jurisdictions. This includes REBAT, Germany’s largest take-back system for the collection, return, and recycling of batteries. REBAT boasts over 65,500 collection points and over 10,000 producers.

This move comes at a time when first-generation electric vehicles are reaching their end-of-life, resulting in an increasing number of used batteries and new material streams into the market. Also, the new EU Battery Regulations are expanding the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) requirements to industrial and automotive batteries. This is resulting in an increasing need for robust, compliant collection and recovery infrastructure.

About LiBCycle

The Munich-based company provides an all-in-one logistics solution for defective lithium-ion batteries. This includes:

Specialist packaging.

Loading.

Transportation.

Storage.

Hazardous waste handling.

With operations spanning over 30 active cross-docking facilities in key European markets, LiBCycle works with a variety of leading manufacturers and battery recyclers.