ReSRL and ACL collaborate to drive plastic materials recycling facilities across India

Re Sustainability and Recycling Private Limited (ReSRL) and Aarti Circularity Limited (ACL), a subsidiary of Aarti Industries Limited (AIL), have teamed up to establish a “first-of-its-kind-in-India joint venture company” (JVCo). The duo hopes to drive the development of plastic materials recycling facilities (PMRFs) across India, as the pair promotes the revolution of plastic resource recovery and sustainable resource management.

Re Sustainability and Aarti Circularity partner ot develop Plastic Materials Recycling Facilities across India.

Around ₹100 crores have been invested in the first facility in Hyderabad, with PMRF focusing on segregating, extracting, and recycling resources from various waste streams like plastics. The overarching goal of this work is to produce Advanced Circular Materials (ACM) that can be utilised as raw materials, fuels, or recycled polymer feedstock. Additionally, the pair hope to achieve a minimum resource recovery capacity of around 500 tones per day by 2030.

Under this partnership, the first Plastic Materials Recycling Facility will be developed and operational within 15 to 18 months. This project marks a significant milestone in India’s progress towards sustainable waste management. The JVCo will work to evaluate and engage with technology partners to develop and operate PMRFs and innovate India’s recycling and waste management sectors. An estimated ₹5000 crores turnover is expected in the next five years with the demand for recycled polymers also expected to increase.

“This collaboration is a significant milestone in our journey toward sustainable resource management. The partnership combines our waste management and resource recovery expertise with the rich legacy of Aarti Industries and its 40 years of expertise in speciality chemical manufacturing, enabling us to build cutting-edge infrastructure that addresses critical waste challenges,” said Masood Mallick, Managing Director & CEO of Re Sustainability. “By leveraging advanced technologies and sustainable practices, we aim to create a robust framework that minimises environmental impact and fosters economic growth through resource efficiency and circularity. Together, we will set a benchmark for sustainable development in India and beyond.”

Mirik Gogri, Director of Aarti Circularity Limited, added, “This arrangement between ACL and ReSRL is a pathbreaking development that builds on the synergies and competencies of two leading companies to address pressing environmental challenges by combining innovation with sustainability. Through this JV, we aim to revolutionise plastic recycling in India and beyond, aligning with ACL's broader mission to foster a circular economy, minimise waste generation, reduce reliance on virgin resources, and mitigate environmental impact.”

Currently, ReSRL collects 9 million tonnes of waste per annum, recycling 9 lakh tonnes of plastic waste across India. This allows the company to provide scalable solutions, making ReSRL a valuable partner.