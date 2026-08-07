ReVentas has been awarded £3.5M in grant funding from Scottish Enterprise to support its solvent-based recycling technology over the next three years. The funding will help ReVentas develop its proprietary recycling technology, focusing on difficult-to-recycle plastics such as films used in food packaging. These materials are set to become a priority for councils from 2028 onwards, with the expansion of film collection and processing across the UK.

× Expand ReVentas ReVentas secures £3.5M Scottish Enterprise Grant

ReVentas’ patented dissolution recycling technology utilises a chemical solvent to rapidly dissolve waste plastics, filtering out contaminants (e.g., colour and odour), producing a natural, virgin-like polymer. Said polymers can be used in high-value applications like packaging, automotive, and consumer products. Additionally, ReVentas recently signed an engineering and licensing alliance agreement with KBR to support the technology’s global rollout.

“Plastics are essential to every part of our lives, but we have not yet delivered workable solutions to deal with them at the end of life. ReVentas is providing a simple, scalable solution that can ensure the waste plastic we produce today is directly used in the products we buy tomorrow,” said Tom Rose, CEO and Founder of ReVentas. “By continuing to develop our technology in Scotland, ReVentas can impactfully contribute to Scotland’s important net zero and circular economy goals.”

Nicola Anderson, Director of Scaling Innovation at Scottish Enterprise, added, “ReVentas is developing pioneering recycling technology that has the potential to transform how valuable materials are recovered and reused, supporting Scotland’s transition to a more sustainable, circular economy. By turning cutting-edge innovation into commercial opportunity, the company is creating high-quality green jobs, attracting investment and strengthening Scotland’s position as a leader in clean technologies. We are proud to have supported ReVentas throughout its growth journey. Over several years, Scottish Enterprise has worked alongside the company to secure international funding, develop a robust intellectual property strategy and unlock the investment needed to scale. More recently, our £2 million investment and this R&D grant are helping accelerate the development and commercialisation of technology with significant global potential.”

Anderson concluded, “ReVentas is a fantastic example of Scottish innovation delivering economic, environmental and social value. We look forward to continuing our partnership as the business grows internationally, creates new opportunities for Scotland and helps address some of the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges.”