SABIC and Malaysia-based plastic recycling company HHI, have announced a pioneering new collaboration to create the first certified circular polymers produced through the advanced recycling of recovered mixed and used ocean-bound plastic.

× Expand SABIC SABIC creates first certified circular polymers from advanced recycling of recovered ocean-bound plastic

The circular polyolefins will be used by SABIC’s customers to announce new products over the coming months. The material is recovered from ocean- feeding waterways and inland areas within a 50km radius of the ocean by HHI partners predominantly in Malaysia. It is then transported to HHI for conversion into pyrolysis oil, which is then used by SABIC in the production process as an alternative to traditional fossil materials to make new certified circular polymers.

The material has been certified under the Zero Plastic Oceans accreditation, and HHI is the first organisation to have received certification confirming the materials it recycles qualify as ocean-bound.

HHI created its own model to outline the steps required to facilitate the transition to a circular economy. The model has five stages which are to collect ocean-bound plastic through its extensive network; convert them into high-quality, manufacturable materials; collaborate with partners to create new products; provide customers with the platform to champion their use of more sustainable materials; and catalyse a generation of conscientious consumers who will opt for sustainable materials.

Abdullah Al-Otaibi, General Manager, ETP and Market Solutions at SABIC, said: “Developing an entirely circular recycling system is a huge but necessary step we need to take together and will require all players across the value chain to collaborate. That’s why we’re committed to developing long-term solutions and working with new partners like HHI to significantly upscale the production of more sustainable materials.”

Kian Seah, CEO at HHI, added: “At HHI, our circular economy model helps to guide us in all of our endeavours, from business planning and collaborations with partners such as SABIC, to eco-initiatives, as we strive to protect our ocean and communities. We believe that we have the ability to work towards a cleaner future that views plastic as a valuable resource to keep within the value chain.”

The circular polymers produced from ocean-bound plastic form part of SABIC’s TRUCIRCLE portfolio and services for circular innovations. Launched in 2019, SABIC’s TRUCIRCLE portfolio spans mechanically recycled products, certified circular products from advanced recycling of used plastic and certified renewables products from bio-based feedstock, as well as design for recyclability and closed loop recycling initiatives.