Syensqo and Vartega promotes post-industrial recycled carbon fibre usage

Syensqo has announced its technical and commercial collaboration with Vartega. The advanced materials specialist and carbon fibre recycling technologies provider will work together to create an ecosystem that promotes the use of post-industrial recycled carbon fibre products in high-performance applications.

Expand Syensqo Gabriel Molina Sustainabile Development Director Composite Matierals Business at Syensqo and Andrew Maxey, CEO of Vartega.

The pair will leverage Vartega’s process to convert Syensqo’s dry carbon fibre and prepreg waste from its North American sites into the former’s high-quality carbon fibre EasyFeed Bundles. This can then be integrated into Syensqo’s carbon fibre reinforced specialty polymers ECHO portfolio. Ideal for usage in the automotive industry, examples of these types of parts include structural parts, dampening rings, and transmission-related applications.

“We are thrilled to partner with Vartega to ensure that our carbon fibre waste finds a new life within our own portfolio of products,” said Gabriel Molina, Composite Materials Sustainable Development Director at Syensqo. “This collaboration aims at enhancing our group’s product offerings while aligning with our One Planet commitment to transition to a circular economy.”

Andrew Maxey, CEO of Vartega added, “Vartega exists to help our customers solve the world’s toughest advanced materials recycling challenges. Syensqo’s leadership in sustainable composites is demonstrated through their efforts to incorporate renewable feedstocks and reduce composites waste as evidenced through this collaboration. Vartega makes this possible by giving composites waste a second life while enabling a significant reduction to the product carbon footprint. We are pleased to collaborate with Syensqo to advance this closed loop model.”

By promoting the circularity of carbon fibre usage, this collaboration promotes the combination of recycling and enhanced levels of performance. This also reflects Syensqo’s commitment to sustainability and innovation.