TotalEnergies and Honeywell sign strategic agreement to promote advanced plastic recycling

Honeywell and TotalEnergies have announced a strategic agreement to promote the development of advanced plastic recycling, under which, Honeywell will agree to supply TotalEnergies with recycled polymer feedstock (RPF) using its UpCycle Process Technology at the Honeywell and Sacyr advanced recycling plant in Andalucía, Spain.

TotalEnergies will purchase and convert this raw material into virgin-quality polymers, which could be used for food-grade packaging and other high demanding applications.

The UpCycle plant, which will be owned by a joint venture between Honeywell and Sacyr, is planned to process and convert 30,000 tonnes of mixed plastic waste into RFP each year. The projected start-up of the UpCycle plant is expected in 2023, with RPF to be used for the manufacturing of high-quality polymers in TotalEnergies’ European-based production units.

This first planned project represents the start of the collaboration between Honeywell and TotalEnergies in the field of advanced recycling. Both parties are committed to addressing the issue of plastic waste and helping to build a more circular and sustainable economy.

Ben Owens, Vice President and General Manager, Honeywell Sustainable Technology Solutions, said: “Plastics demand will continue to grow, so it’s critical to create a linkage between waste management and plastics production to strengthen a circular flow of plastics. The relationship with TotalEnergies will provide a strong recycled polymer feedstock offtake partner and coupled with our recently announced advanced recycling plant with Sacyr, Honeywell is leading the drive toward a more circular plastics economy.”

Valérie Goff, Senior Vice President, Polymers at TotalEnergies, added: "We are pleased to partner with Honeywell to tackle the issue of plastic waste through the development of advanced plastic recycling, and thereby the circular economy, one of the pillars of sustainable development. This project, with a 2023 targeted start-up, will contribute to meet our ambition of producing 30 per cent recycled and renewable polymers by 2030.”