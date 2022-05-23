TotalEnergies partners with Vanheede to boost circular polymers manufacturing

TotalEnergies and Vanheede Environment Group have signed of a long-term commercial agreement for the supply of post-consumer recycled (PCR) raw material to be used as feedstock in the production of circular polymers.

Under this agreement, Vanheede Polymers & Compounds will supply PCR raw material coming from sites in France and Belgium, which will then be used as feedstock by TotalEnergies to produce circular polymers for durable applications in, for example, the automotive and construction sectors.

The agreement, the beginning of a strategic partnership supporting both compagnies’ commitment to plastics recycling and the circular economy, is expected to support TotalEnergies’ growing sales of mechanically recycled polymers, including at its Synova subsidiary which manufactures recycled polypropylene for the automotive sector.

Valérie Goff, Senior Vice President, Polymers at TotalEnergies, said: “This new agreement is an important step in securing high quality post-consumer raw materials. It will allow us to accelerate our growth in recycled polymers and develop new projects to reach our ambition of producing 30 per cent circular polymers by 2030.”

TotalEnergies appears to have embraced the challenge of achieving a circular economy for plastics, as well as the widely acknowledged necessity of establishing robust partnerships with value chain stakeholders in order to do so. This new agreement with Vanheede is the latest in a raft of partnership announced by TotalEnergies in recent months, including a US-based partnership with New Hope Energy, which will establish an advanced recycling plant in Texas, and a Spain-based agreement with Honeywell, which will see the latter supply a recycled polymer feedstock at the Honeywell and Sacyr advanced recycling plant in Andalucía.