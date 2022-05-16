In partnership with supermarket chain Lidl, Trioworld is launching a post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic film in Sweden.

× Expand Trioworld Trioworld launching PCR film in Sweden

Approved for frozen food packaging, Trioworld has developed a new multi-layer Loop packaging. The project was initiated together with RISE and Lidl Future Initiatives (LFI) with the aim to develop a recyclable food contact material containing PCR.

Trioworld’s solution is powered by a five-layer concept that has met all the required tests and simulations as required by the European Regulations for Food Contact Material. The packaging is made of 30 per cent recycled PCR and is fully recyclable after use. It will see its first commercial use as a packaging solution for Lidl Sweden’s cinnamon buns and cardamom buns, hitting the shelves this week.

“Evert Paardekooper, Division President Consumer Packaging at Trioworld, said: “With this innovation we can confidently say we’re a leading manufacturer within sustainable flexible packaging. Trioworld’s multi-layer Loop offers Lidl a packaging solution that is not only fully recyclable but made from 30 per cent post-consumer recycled material and reduces their carbon footprint.”

Trioworld has set itself a target of increasing the percentage of recycled plastics in their products to 50 per cent by 2030 and is now continuing to develop thinner multi-layer Loop film for more food application areas.