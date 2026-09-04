Veolia secures a new ten-year contract with East London Waste Authority (ELWA). The deal will see them deliver sustainable waste treatment, recycling and management services, starting in December next year. The contract is worth £183m and has been awarded for an initial 10.25-year period, with a potential five-year extension.

× Expand Veolia Veolia secures 10-year contract with the East London Waste Authority

Veolia will operate two waste transfer stations and four reuse and recycling centres, as well as haulage services across ELWA’s four constituent London boroughs: Barking & Dagenham, Havering, Newham, and Redbridge. The company is redeveloping two waste transfer station sites to include a pre-treatment sorting process, improving recycling rates. This will proactively remove recyclables from the bulky waste stream, recover more materials, and lower costs for the Authority.

Delivering for the community is a top priority, with over £5 million committed in social value contributions over the course of the contract. This should result in a notable, measurable contribution to the social, economic and environmental wellbeing of the areas the company is serving. The investment will be delivered through:

Local, inclusive employment opportunities.

Training and development programmes.

School engagement.

Community funding.

Embracing local supply chains.

Residents will also benefit from a new Circular Economy Hub at Jenkins Lane Reuse and Recycling Centre. The hub will have stronger reuse provisions, allowing residents to purchase items at a reduced rate, as well as an Education Centre to promote sustainable behaviours.

“I am delighted to announce this new contract with ELWA, which will deliver high-quality and modern services that place community benefit at the forefront. Our ambition is to help build a more resilient circular economy by maximising resource recovery, reducing waste and strengthening environmental security for the communities we serve,” said Richard Kirkman, Chief Executive Officer for Veolia UK. “Our business is deeply embedded in the local areas we serve, and our investment in people and infrastructure will support ELWA in achieving both its environmental and social goals. We look forward to working together to drive continuous improvement, unlock the value of resources, advance circular economy solutions and support inclusive economic growth.”

“I am pleased to announce the award of our RHRRC Contract to Veolia following a highly competitive procurement process. This is a critical part of the modernisation of our waste services in East London - improving the service to residents, making use of the latest technology and minimising our environmental impact. Veolia will become a new long-term partner working with us to improve the service provided to our local residents, as well as investing in our sites and facilities to help us to increase reuse and recycling, and to drive forward the Circular Economy in East London,” concluded Councillor Jo Blackman, Chair of ELWA.