Waitrose innovation hub on the lookout for sustainable manufacturing partners

Blue Skies, a UK-based prepared fruit supplier, has teamed up with supermarket chain Waitrose and the University of Northampton Centre for Sustainable Business Practices to launch an industry R&D Hub, which will focus on sustainability challenges – beginning with plastics.

Waitrose & Partners has been awarded a UKAid grant to develop the operating model and launch three challenge funds to find solutions to problem plastics.

Although material substitution is one potential avenue of exploration for the Fresh Produce Impact hub (FRESHPPACT), a statement from Blue Skies says that it will also be looking for industry partners who can assist with accelerated biodegradation and improved manufacturing and re-use processes – thus opening the doors for collaboration with the UK plastics sector.

The hub will also collaborate with retailers, manufacturers, research groups and agricultural businesses across the food supply chain.

The UKAid grant has been made via the Sustainable Manufacturing and Pollution Programme (SMEP). The SMEP programme is funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and is implemented in partnership with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

The hub is actively inviting expressions of interest from organisations who would like to be involved.