BPF releases energy management in plastics processing book

The British Plastics Federation (BPF), supported by BPF Energy, has published the fourth edition of Energy Management in Plastics Processing, written by Dr Robin Kent of Tangram Technology.

The new publication uses data derived from real-world situations to highlight its points. It is the only book that specifically looks at energy management for plastics processors, with sections that deep-dive into each major manufacturing process, including thermoforming, rotational moulding and EPS foam moulding. It is designed as a practical workbook to help improve energy management, with sections covering processes and services relevant to every site.

Energy Management in Plastics Processing also explores ‘energy benchmarking’, controlling energy costs, optimising operations, carbon footprinting, conducting site surveys, as well as managing energy within buildings and offices.

The BPF has also released a video called Your Energy Management Toolkit: Insights from Dr Robin Kent, where the book’s author is questioned by BPF Energy Technical Director Peter Haslop. BPF Energy runs the Climate Change Agreement (CCA) for the plastics industry within the UK. A CCA is a voluntary initiative established by the UK government to promote energy efficiency and decrease CO2 emissions within energy-intensive industries. Participants can receive significant discounts on their energy bills. The entertaining and insightful 10-minute piece is available to watch on the BPF website.

Dr Robin Kent states, "Since I wrote the first edition of this book back in 2008, energy costs have increased by 400%. It is now much more widely understood that the cost of energy impacts how profitable a company is. While rewriting this book, I wanted to provide a practical resource to help companies identify areas that can make a real difference when it comes to reducing their everyday costs, while also helping them to reduce their environmental impact too."

BPF Director General Philip Law adds, "Robin is the definitive expert when it comes to energy management in the world of plastics. His knowledge spans decades and he has spoken at many BPF events over the years. We are very pleased to publish this highly interesting, updated edition, which is a must-read for any plastics processor. Drawing upon the knowledge contained within this book benefits not just the bottom line but also society as a whole."