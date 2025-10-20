Exel Composites' new India plant reaches volume production capacity for wind energy components

Exel Composites’ joint venture Kineco Exel Composites India (KECI) has reached volume production capacity at its new Banda facility. The factory is purpose-built to serve the wind energy sector, expanding Exel’s existing delivery capability in other regions.

× Expand exel composites

Following testing throughout 2024 and 2025, the site is now fully operational with dedicated lines for carbon fiber products used in turbine blades.

Completed in 2024, the plant was developed by Exel Composites and long-standing partner Kineco Group, with its machinery and layout specifically tailored for high-volume production of carbon fiber components. The first full customer approvals have been achieved, and the volume shipments of carbon fiber flats have started, marking the start of sustained deliveries to major wind energy manufacturers in the region.

These flats, used in turbine blades as structural reinforcements such as in spar caps, are designed to handle the rising mechanical loads as blade lengths increase. The demand for components like these has grown rapidly in recent years as India added a further 4.15 GW to its wind capacity in 2024, bringing the total to 50 GW.

“Reaching volume production capacity in India marks a leap in our long-term plans to support the wind industry,” explained Kari Loukola, executive vice president of industrial solutions at Exel Composites. “By localising our pultrusion capabilities in India, we can supply high-performance components close to the point of use, helping our customers meet their business goals.” The milestone follows a €10 million order from a South Asian manufacturer last year.

“This is what our customers have been waiting for,” explained Rohit Verlekar, chief operating officer at KECI. “Locally made, IEC 61400-5 certified products delivered at volume. Our team has worked hard to get to this point, and we’re ready to meet both the technical and logistical expectations of our customers.”

The facility dedicates most of its capacity to wind components, including flats, joiners, and bolt fixtures, and with production now underway, KECI is positioned to strengthen India’s wind supply chain and support the delivery of larger, more efficient turbines.