Hydropower plants: Achieving maximum output

The safe, stable and efficient operation of hydropower plants is a cornerstone of the future net-zero energy mix. Depending on regional and climatic conditions, hydropower generated from flow energy can account for more than 80% of the electrical energy produced in a given country. In this area, Norway currently leads with 89%, followed by Canada with 62%, Brazil with 60% and Switzerland with 55%.

× Expand Freudenberg Sealing Technologies

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies understands the challenges of operating energy systems that must deliver reliable, round-the-clock performance. Avoiding downtime is critical and one thing is certain: neither turbines nor valves can function without precision-fit seals. The sealing materials from Freudenberg Sealing Technologies form seamless connections between the systems’ mechanical components. They can withstand freezing water and fluctuating pressures as well as saltwater while retaining their shape.

Types of hydropower plant: an overview

Humans have harnessed and used the immense energy of flowing water for thousands of years – to irrigate fields and drive millstones, for example. In the past, swollen wood or leather straps served as makeshift seals. Today, far more efficient sealing materials are available for converting the power of water into usable energy.

Each type of hydropower plant has specific requirements that must be considered when choosing the proper material. On land, we distinguish between run-of-river power plants and diversion power plants, which are installed in streams and on rivers. Pumped storage and cavern power plants, in contrast, are primarily used as energy reservoirs. And to capture the endless energy of the oceans, tidal power plants along coastlines have now reached market maturity.

To get a sense of the extreme environments in which sealing materials must function with top efficiency, it is essential to take a closer look at the turbines that are powered by the masses of water.

Turbines: The heart of hydropower utilisation

At what angle and from what drop height will the water strike the turbine? At which volume and average flow pressure? These are the key variables when determining which turbine will deliver the highest efficiency for the hydropower plants.

A basic distinction is made between equal-pressure turbines and overpressure turbines. Equal-pressure turbines are designed so that the flow pressure upstream and downstream of the turbine remains constant. They are ideal for high drop heights and low water volumes. A Pelton turbine is an example. In contrast, overpressure turbines use the pressure differences before and after passing through the turbine to generate energy. They work efficiently across a wide range of drop heights and water volumes. Kaplan, Francis and propeller turbines have proven effective in this area.

Together, these four types of turbines account for up to 80% of the global market. All turbine models have one thing in common: they can only withstand harsh environmental conditions if they are equipped with sealing materials that have been perfectly selected.

Fact check: Focus on seals

Considerable expertise is required when selecting the right sealing materials, as the different flow angles and velocities, the expected pressure distribution and water properties all need to be taken into account. This is exactly the kind of materials know-how that Freudenberg Sealing Technologies has been developing and refining for decades.

Octavia Ohr, Head of R&D, Freudenberg Xpress Customised Solutions, explains: “It’s fascinating to see how these relatively small seals play such a crucial role in maximising the energy output from hydropower. Each seal has a specific shape and not every material works in every application. But I welcome each new request. When we combine our materials expertise with the Freudenberg Xpress product line, we can match the right compound to each environment and manufacture customer-specific profiles.”

Sealing properties: High-performance materials for turbulent environments

Every hydropower plant site has its own set of environmental conditions that place high demands on all components, so there is a lot to consider. At dynamic sealing points exposed to fresh water, materials must offer high adaptability and deliver a well-balanced combination of water compatibility, wear resistance, and sealing performance.

Commonly used materials include polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), polyurethane (PU) and nitrile rubber (NBR). These material groups have stood the test even under high flow velocities. In extremely turbulent environments, however, the priorities for the required material properties shift to high mechanical strength and vibration resistance. For these conditions, high-performance thermoplastics such as polyetheretherketone (PEEK) are ideal. In icy environments, materials must primarily offer excellent cold resistance and withstand increased ozone exposure.

This is where ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) is the material of choice – these seals remain flexible even after long periods in frosty conditions. Wave or tidal power stations present a different challenge: saltwater is highly corrosive, which makes chemically inert and corrosion-resistant materials absolutely essential. In such cases, EPDM can be used, for example. This group of materials can withstand saltwater and unprotected exposure to sunlight over a long period of time.