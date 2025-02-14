JSP EMEA uses 100% electricity from renewable sources

JSP has renewed the green energy supplies in Estrées-Saint-Denis and Cheb for 2025.

JSP is committed to using 100% electricity from renewable sources to mitigate the effects of climate change. The energy source for 2025 is predominantly hydroelectricity and is guaranteed and certified as 100% renewable.

Renewable sources have a lower environmental impact than fossil fuels. Electricity from renewable sources used for ARPRO and ARPAK production saves JSP more than 5000t CO 2 emissions per year.

As part of the environmental challenges, JSP wants to actively fight climate change and is committed to support the funding of new clean power projects in Europe.