JSP EMEA uses 100% electricity from renewable sources

JSP has renewed the green energy supplies in Estrées-Saint-Denis and Cheb for 2025.
JSP
JSP is committed to using 100% electricity from renewable sources to mitigate the effects of climate change. The energy source for 2025 is predominantly hydroelectricity and is guaranteed and certified as 100% renewable.
Renewable sources have a lower environmental impact than fossil fuels. Electricity from renewable sources used for ARPRO and ARPAK production saves JSP more than 5000t CO2 emissions per year.
As part of the environmental challenges, JSP wants to actively fight climate change and is committed to support the funding of new clean power projects in Europe.