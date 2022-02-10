Perstorp Group greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), meaning they are consistent with levels required to meet the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Science Based Targets Perstorp sets Science Based Targets in line with Paris Agreement

The targets covering greenhouse gas emissions from Perstorp’s operations are consistent with reductions required to keep warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement.

Jan Secher, Perstorp Group CEO, said: “Perstorp has a mission to be the sustainable solutions provider. A part of this is setting targets to reduce the impact within various areas, including carbon emissions. Perstorp wants to actively participate in the transition of the chemical industry, and we are convinced that this will also create value and new business opportunities.”

Perstorp is committed to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emission by 46.2% by 2030 from a 2019 base year. The company is also committed to reduce Scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, fuel and energy related activities, upstream transportation and distribution, waste generating operations, and end of life treatment of sold products 27.8% per tonne sold product within the same timeframe. Perstorp’s target for the emissions from its value chain (Scope 3) meet the SBTi’s criteria for ambitious value chain goals, meaning they are in line with current best practice.

Reaching the targets means looking at every aspect of the company to identify possible ways of reducing negative climate impact.

Anna Berggren, VP Sustainability at Perstorp Group, added: “Reaching our science-based targets will require big efforts, including reducing energy consumption at our production sites and shifting to renewable or recycled energy and raw materials sources. The investments and decisions we make today will generate emissions in the long future. Therefore, the informed decisions we make need to take this risk factor into account to support our journey towards our targets in 2030 and beyond. Internal Carbon Pricing is one very concrete way to implement sustainability aspects into our financial decision-making process.”