QM Recycled Energy installs a modular waste pre-treatment system

The modular, automated Q20 QMRE pre-treatment system ensures that all relevant polymers are extracted correctly. This is a stepping stone in the company's effort to develop a UK-wide network of plastic waste-2-oil systems.

Exclusive to QMRE, the Q20 features a bale shredder, friction cleaner, fines segregation and a wet shredder to help reduce the plastic waste to a suitable size for VIXLA. It also has a sink float tank for the polymers, which are later compressed and dried in a cyclone before entering the storage silo. These are then moved into the VIXLA plastic waste-2-oil system.

The Q20 integrates with the VIXLA V5 modular plastic waste-2-oil system, which processes about 20 tonnes every day. This means 20 tonnes less of end-of-life plastics in the environment.

Originally built in Europe to QMRE's specifications, the Q20 is now being commissioned for trials.

As Tim StClair-Pearce, QMRE CEO, states, "The delivery of the Q20 pre-treatment system is an important stage in QMRE's development. We now look forward to receiving the VIXLA system very shortly."

Dave Garbett, QMRE Property & Sales Director, adds, "Thanks to the skills of the contractors and the preparatory work of QMRE staff, what could have been a difficult installation passed off perfectly."