Norwegian chemical recycling specialist Quantafuel has announced plans to expand into the UK with processing plants that create high value products from low value plastic waste.

× Expand Quantafuel Quantafuel expands into the UK to help solve plastic waste problem An artist’s impression of the proposed Quantafuel Sunderland plant.

Quantafuel’s first plant in the UK is planned for Sunderland, England, which, subject to planning approval, could be up and running in a few years.

Additional sites are being considered by Quantafuel UK Ltd, which will lead to job-creation both during the construction and operation of the facilities.

Quantafuel interim CEO Terje Eiken said: “This is an important step because we see strong potential in the UK market. By upgrading used plastic waste into valuable products, we will contribute towards the circular economy and help improve the UK’s plastic recycling rates.”

Quantafuel UK’s plants will process mixed post-consumer plastics that are currently not recycled, such as soft food packaging and a variety of domestic and industrial plastics.

Alongside its site in Kristiansund Norway, Quantafuel has another plastic recycling plant in Skive, Denmark. Quantafuel has submitted a preliminary planning application this week and is currently in dialogue with the Port of Sunderland and Sunderland City Council.

The company has chosen a prime 12-acre (approximately 50,000 m2) site on the eastern edge of the port due to its close proximity to shipping berths, transport links, and presence of local skilled workforce.

The plant will be designed to process more than 100,000 tonnes of plastic per year and should create hundreds of jobs during construction and provide business for local suppliers. It will also create around 50 jobs once operational. Plastic waste from across the north of England will be processed at the facility.

Quantafuel has created a new UK-based company, Quantafuel Sunderland Limited, which is a 50:50 joint venture between Quantafuel ASA and Midas Group AS, founded by Frank Ystenes. Quantafuel UK Ltd is also a 50:50 joint venture between Quantafuel ASA and Midas Group AS.

Eiken added: “We are grateful for the positive welcome from the Port of Sunderland and the city council. We look forward to pushing circular plastics in the UK.”