Sustainability goals: Plaswood delivers lumber flower beds made from plastic seat covers

Berry Global’s Plaswood business has collaborated with ecological transformation specialist Veolia to install Plaswood plastic lumber raised flower beds outside Arsenal Football Club’s Emirates stadium. Manufactured in part from recycled seat covers from the stadium, the new flower beds aim to emphasize plastics’ role in the circular economy by demonstrating how products can be given a useful second life and avoid being sent to landfills.

The used seat covers were collected by Veolia and delivered to the Plaswood recycling facility in Dumfries, Scotland where together with other waste plastic they were shredded, reprocessed and remanufactured into ‘high quality’ recycled and recyclable plastic lumber. The material provides a durable, long-lasting and low-maintenance solution for the new raised bed structure.

It is claimed that Plaswood is not only weatherproof and moisture repellent, but it is also resistant to oils, acids, and alkaline solutions, making it a good long term reliable solution that will retain its structural integrity whilst reducing maintenance costs many times over, when compared to timber material. The material’s long service life, stability and attractive appearance are particularly important as the flower beds are located in a prominent position around the Emirates Stadium.

“The effective recycling of plastic into new products supports companies’ drive towards a circular economy and net zero, and these are also key commitments of Berry’s ongoing sustainability strategy,” commented Katherine Lorek, Plaswood’s Sales Director.

“In addition, this latest project demonstrates the versatility of Plaswood in providing practical and aesthetic solutions for a variety of outdoor garden and landscaping applications.”