Deadline extended for Plastics Recycling Awards nominations

Organisers of the Plastics Recycling Awards Europe 2023 have extended the entry deadline for all seven award categories until Friday 13 January 2023. The judging panel for the 2023 awards has also been revealed.

The seven award categories are: Plastics Recycling Ambassador, Building & Construction Product, Automotive, Electrical or Electronic Product, Household & Leisure Product, Plastic Packaging Product, Product Technology Innovation and Recycling Machinery Innovation.

Brand owners, manufacturers, retailers, product designers, packaging producers and designers, raw material suppliers, plastics recycling machine manufacturers and suppliers of recycled plastic products from across the whole value chain are invited to enter the awards.

Award winners in recent years have included diverse and innovative brands such as Arçelik, Brabantia, Danone, Deutsche Telekom, DS Smith, Mondi, Pellenc ST, Philips, Procter & Gamble, Reckitt, Samsonite and Volvo Cars.

Mik Van Gaever, Chief Operating Officer of Fost Plus, who was named Plastics Recycling Ambassador 2022 has joined the awards judging panel for 2023. His fellow judges include Flor Peña Herron, Senior Sustainability & Circular Economy Manager EMEA at Avery Dennison and Kim Ragaert Professor in Circular Plastics at Maastricht University, the 2022 and 2021 Plastics Recycling Ambassadors. They join Ton Emans, President of Plastics Recyclers Europe (PRE); Karen Laird, Editor of Sustainable Plastics and Rune Thoralfsson, Owner and Director of plastic film recycler Norfolier GreenTec AS.

Entries for the awards will now close on Friday, 13 January 2023. Shortlisted finalists will be announced on 28 February and showcased at the Plastics Recycling Show Europe taking place at the RAI, Amsterdam 10-11 May 2023. On the second day, the winners of the seven categories will be presented with their awards.

The Plastics Recycling Awards Europe are organised jointly by Plastics Recyclers Europe and Crain Communications, organisers of PRSE. FIMIC SRL and EREMA Engineering Recycling Maschinen GmbH are platinum sponsors of the 2023 Awards.

To qualify for an award entries must meet a number of criteria including that products and innovations must be designed, developed or manufactured in Europe, products must contain a minimum of 50% recycled content, and all entries must promote sustainability and circular economy. Detailed criteria, qualifying features and application forms for each category are on the website. http://prseventeurope.com/prse2023/en/page/enter