Fifth edition of MeetingPack to be held on 20-21 April 2022 at Valencia Conference Centre

MeetingPack, the biennial event organised by AMPLAS and AINIA that attracts members of the entire packaging value chain, will hold its fifth edition on 20-21 April 2022. The congress will be held at the Valencia Conference Centre with a strict protocol to ensure a safe event. Under the motto Barrier Packaging Solutions: A Challenge for the Circular Economy, MeetingPack 2022 will once again address the challenges and opportunities of the circular economy in the barrier food packaging sector.

The previous edition of MeetingPack, held in 2019, helped consolidate the congress as a key event thanks to the attendance of more than 350 national and international experts. The fifth edition, planned initially for 2021, was postponed due to COVID-19 and will now be held next April.

In May 2021, Virtual MeetingPack 2021, a virtual sneak peek, took place. It offered companies a strategic overview of trends in the barrier packaging sector to learn about the business perspective and share information on the common challenges the sector will face in upcoming months. MeetingPack 2022 will provide a more technical approach and will showcase the solutions and success stories companies are placing on the market.

Barrier packaging: a challenge for the circular economy

The wide variety of food packaging currently available on the market is the result of innovations made in the sector to respond to the need to preserve different types of food while complying with food safety and shelf life, as well as functionalities adapted to consumer demand. More recently, a new factor has become a great force: environmental sustainability. The result is a new and even more challenging context for the industry, which must provide packaging that extends food’s shelf life while ensuring human safety, and must offer new features to facilitate consumption inside and outside the home while having the least possible impact on the environment. The challenges posed by this scenario are so far reaching that they will be the main focus of the upcoming MeetingPack edition.

MeetingPack 2022 is supported by sponsors such as RAORSA, the ENPLATER GROUP, UBE, RSM, TPL and LEYGATECH, as well as collaborating bodies AVEP, Plastics Europe, FIPA, EFE (Spanish Association of Flexible Packaging Converters), PACKNET, ASOBIOCOM (Spanish Association of Biodegradable, Compostable Plastics), Asociación de Snacks, Galicia Food and Drink Cluster, Flexible Packaging Europe, FEDACOVA (Agri-Food Business Federation of the Valencian Community), the Food For Life Spain Platform, Grupo Nueva Pescanova, Palacios, SWP and VISCOFAN, not to mention media outlets such as CÁRNICA, EPPM, FUTURENVIRO, IDE, IAMBIENTE, INTERPLAST, PACKAGING EUROPE, PLAST21, PLÁSTICOS UNIVERSALES, RETEMA, TECNOALIMEN, TECNOPACK, PLASTICS IN PACKAGING, REVISTA PLÁSTICOS MODERNOS, SUSTAINABLE PACKAGING NEWS, DULCES NOTICIAS and TECNIFOOD.

The media impact, the stands of sponsors, and the networking and exhibition area, as well as the importance of a prestigious venue such as the Valencia Conference Centre, are just some of the main advantages that companies supporting the fifth edition of the event will benefit from. New companies and organizations are welcome to join the event. Regarding the agenda of this edition, the deadline of the call for papers will be 20 January 2022.

