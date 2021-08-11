4PLAS LTD to showcase expansion of 4TECH product range at Interplas 2021

4PLAS LTD, a technically focused, UK based engineering materials supplier are exhibiting at Interplas 2021 with the continued expansion of their 4TECH product range of high-performance speciality thermoplastic technical moulding compounds, combining an ever expanding range of performance engineering polymers, with a comprehensive range of speciality fillers, fibres and additives.

The 4TECH grades include ultra-stiff, super-tough, high-heat, thermally conductive, electrically conductive (from anti-static through to high conductivity) highly flame retardant UL listed grades including halogen free and low smoke/low toxicity, lubricated, laser markable, food/medical, high density and antibacterial. The 4TECH range has also been further enhanced by the inclusion of PPO and PPA high performance polymers.

Available in standard grades and custom compounds to suit all requirements, the 4TECH product range compliments the existing wide range of standard Engineering materials from 4PLAS including PA, PBT, PET, PC, ABS, PC/ABS, POM, PVC, TPE and filled polypropylenes as well a comprehensive recycled materials offering.

The 4PLAS technical and sales team will be on Stand D51 Hall 4 to show examples and describe applications for the 4TECH range, and to discuss any requirements or opportunities for the entire 4PLAS product portfolio.