A message from Aylesbury Granulation Services Limited ahead of Interplas 2021

Are you optimising the value of your waste?

You are undoubtedly aware that your waste has value, but are you getting the best overall outcome?

Wherever you are based, we work with a range of businesses across the country, who find that coming directly to us offers a range of benefits to them.

Environmentally, we only accept materials that have a guaranteed recycling home and so you can rest assured that 100 per cent of the materials that we receive will be recycled. Financially, of course, coming direct to a reprocessor means that you get the full rebate rate as well as having an open line of communication with us.

As a small business, you can rest assured that Susan will deal with your business matters and Andy will take care of your plastic. We are renowned for being easy to do business with, knowledgeable, honest, efficient and friendly. Come and meet us at Interplas and find out for yourself.

We would love to help you recycle your plastic waste. We offer a toll granulation service, closed loop toll granulation or we can buy your segregated rigid plastic waste. We accept mouldings, redundant stock, sprues and pure lump.

We generally work with PP, HDPE, polycarbonate, nylon, PS, ABS, PCABS and PET but would be happy to work with other polymers where a recycling option is needed.

We look forward to meeting you at Interplas, Hall 4 Stand J2.

Susan and Andy