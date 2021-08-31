A message from Rapid Colour Services ahead of Interplas 2021…

For more than three decades our ethos has remained the same; quality tailor-made products, delivered in rapid time, supported by exceptional customer service and support.

The last two years have undoubtedly been an extremely challenging time for us all, with many businesses under huge pressure to continue to deliver products manufactured from feedstocks within very volatile market conditions. Long delays in the supply chain have inevitably raised customer’s expectations for even quicker turnaround times and in response to this we took the decision in 2021 to invest in two new production lines. This latest investment will support the growth of new and existing clients in the UK and across Europe by offering an additional production capacity of more than 40 per cent.

In addition, we have installed a state-of-the art HEPA air filtration system which filters an impressive "Olympic swimming pool sized" volume of air every six minutes to create an unrivalled clean working environment.

To support the ever-growing demand for improved recyclability in packaging applications, our ‘RapidSort’ range has been developed to allow large volume black and coloured masterbatches to be fully infrared detectable in the recycling process.

To save our customers time and money on external testing, we have recently invested in a NIR spectrometer which will allow us to certify our NIR range as recyclable. To demonstrate this, we will be offering live displays at Interplas where our visitors will get the chance to place various coloured articles under our NIR Spectrometer for testing.

