AAG to demonstrate latest AXYZ Trident print finishing system at Interplas 2021

Telford-based AAG (AXYZ Automation Group) will be demonstrating the latest version of the AXYZ Trident print finishing system on Stand H31 in Hall 4 at Interplas (NEC, Birmingham 28-30 September). The Trident 6010 to be shown is the largest of four models in the AXYZ Trident range that has shared new design features to make it faster, quieter and more powerful.

Apart from a reworked solid welded steel frame construction to accommodate more vigorous machine operation, Trident incorporates an expanded range of routing, cutting and creasing tools (including a four-position tangential knife-cutting unit), an expanded ATC (Automatic Tool Change) system and a raft of standard and optional machine enhancements. These include improved dust extraction and spray mister units for ultra-efficient machine tool lubrication and cooling, the AXYZ AVS (AXYZ Vision System) for enhanced material registration and realignment to ensure optimum routing/cutting accuracy, an increased gantry height to accommodate materials up to 125mm in depth and a narrower carriage design that contributes to a smaller footprint to enable installation in work environments where space is at a premium.

The AXYZ Trident 6010 has a processing bed size of 2,159 x 3,048mm and a customisable length of up to 15m. It will handle a diverse range of rigid, semi-rigid and flexible materials. Typically, these include aluminium and aluminium composites (ACM), acrylic and plastics and their derivatives, laminates, vinyl, foamed and corrugated board, cardboard and paper.

Sharing the AAG stand will be the latest small-format AXYZ Innovator CNC routing/cutting system. It is considered to be the most technically advanced machine in its class and significantly the first to include a three-station ATC facility. The high performance-to-cost capability of the Innovator also equates to that of much larger and more expensive machines.