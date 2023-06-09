Ask the experts: QPlast

Who are you and what do you do?

Qatar National Plastic Factory (Qplast) is a company based in the State of Qatar that specialises in the production of uPVC, HDPE, PPR piping system and also blown films which includes trench marker tapes, agriculture and construction films etc.

The company was established in 1977 and has since become one of the leading manufacturers of plastic products in the region. The company has a large production and testing facility that is equipped with modern European machinery and equipment to ensure high-quality production. The company has a team of experienced professionals who can work closely with customers to develop packaging solutions that meet their requirements. The company is also certified with international certificates like Kite mark, WRAS FM approval.

What sets you apart from the competition?

Uniquely in the market and building on our investment into the most advanced quality testing methods, we have introduced the most advanced German, Austrian and Italian machines to enable us to manufacture the latest Pipes and Fittings selected and designed particularly for the needs of Qatar.

Tell us more about your products

We manufacture single, double and triple layer PVC pipes, uPVC, CPVC, foamcore and silent pipes that comply not only with the traditional standards but also the new European requirements on the use of recycled materials in plastics. We have introduced new technology to provide an inexpensive range of solutions better adapted to the Qatari environment that can replace PE, GRP and Clay Pipes with less expensive longer lasting better adapted systems. We are innovating with the introduction of new pipes and products for the needs of Qatar, in particular our soil and waste, foul sewer and pressure pipes have resistance to chemical attack and Chlorine Dioxide disinfectants at a fraction of the cost of PE alternatives.

What is the history of the company?

Our roots go back to the time of the independence of Qatar itself, when the idea of the Qatar National Plastic Factory was conceived by the HE Late Brigadier Mohammed Al Attiya. In 1976, we ordered our first PVC Extrusion Machines from Italy. In 2013 we relocated to New Industrial Area, and in 2017, we invested in our first injection moulding machine. In 2018, we made our factory greener, and stopped the production of plastic bags. Most recently in 2019, we started production of triple layer pipes, followed by large diameter pipes in 2020.