Attract, Retain, Encourage, Equals Positive People & Productivity

Interplas UK 28-30 September, will see a unique collaboration between Tex Plastics Group and Sierra 57 Consult on stand G4 in Hall 4, demonstrating the importance of two business partners working closely together.

Whilst recognised as an established and formidable world-class manufacturer of technical injection mouldings and finished products, Tex Plastics are also very aware of the value of their workforce. During the recent pandemic they found that mental awareness, social support and workplace coaching were pivotal in maintaining a good people-care system.

This year at Interplas UK, they are co-operating with Sierra 57 Consult, a company with whom they work closely for advice and recruitment of the right people for their business. Sierra 57 Consult offer them pre- screening and evaluation of both technical expertise and the candidate’s personality profile in order to ensure a good fit with their company culture. Tex Plastics Group consider attracting the right engineering & technical people to their workforce that complement their strengths within technical design, production & assembly mouldings to be a high priority and trust Sierra 57 Consult to deliver all of these.

Katie Francis is Recruitment Manager at Sierra 57 Consult and she explains how the company is currently experiencing a period of growth with new consultants starting this autumn, as well as increasing their consultancy to include Mould Contracting, Mould Training & an HR & HSE Advisory Service. “This is a very exciting time for Sierra 57 Consult, and personally, as a Recruitment Manager within the business, I take pride in offering our customers and candidates a high level of service. By expanding our business to offer Mould Contracting & Training we can not only continue to offer the high level of service for which Sierra 57 Consult are known, but offer alternative solutions for our customers’ needs.

I am looking forward to welcoming new members to our successful team, each from a different background bringing a variety of skills and experience. This means that not only will they benefit from the fantastic training that Sierra 57 Consult offer to our consultants, but means we can learn and support each other adding unrivalled value to the team.

Having worked with Sierra 57 Consult for the past 18 months, and with Mark Lawson for the past 3 years I have had the opportunity to develop my career within Engineering Recruitment and value the training and develop that I receive from both Mark and the S57 team along with our Engineering network. Like many businesses we all face challenges, but I am proud to work for a company that strives to constantly improve and adapt to the current market.”

Sierra 57 Consult will be delighted to discuss the attraction and retention of the right technical staff for your business, so do visit us at Interplas UK & meet our team.