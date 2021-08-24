BILLION to demonstrate new injection moulding machine from the latest SELECT2 range at Interplas 2021

BILLION will be welcoming visitors to their stand number C4 in Hall 4 at INTERPLAS from 28th to 30th September.

BILLION will demonstrate an H780/200 ALL-ELECTRIC injection moulding machine from the latest SELECT2 range, which has been designed to provide the precision and economy afforded by all-electric machines alongside durable high performance for fast cycling applications.

The BILLION SELECT2 machine will demonstrate moulding of a garden planter produced in BIOFIBRE biodegradable material with an integrated robot cell for product take off and stacking.

BILLION will also demonstrate their Wi-Fi EASYCONNECT remote access system to provide read and write process management and fault diagnosis at distance. The system can be provided by BILLION for a one off upfront cost for the lifetime of the machine including remote assistance by specialist BILLION technicians.

BILLION EASYCONNECT uses a free VNC viewer for remote access, which is available for Windows, iOS and Android platforms. The system also allows access to other production cell peripherals, such as robots and mould heaters to provide complete cell management at distance.