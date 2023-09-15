Boddingtons offering a 'variety' of manufacturing services at Interplas 2023

Injection moulder, Boddingtons, will use Interplas 2023 to offer a variety of manufacturing services, including fast track injection moulding via tool transfer and process (re)validation work; design-for-manufacturing services and many other competences and skills.

Increasingly known for its design and medical moulding, the Kent-based moulder is also one of the UK’s oldest plastics processing businesses with a reputation as a fast turnaround business.

The company claims that a recent job in the ocular manufacturing market, for example, saw Boddingtons achieve a tool transfer order within just one week – from job specification to tool refurbishment to full production at the Marden factory. The company also says that another enquiry received at the Paris Pharmapack show in February 2023 was progressed and converted via reverse engineering of the design, new tooling construction, validation and then full production within two months of completed tool build.

Chris Philpott and Andy Tibbs will once again manage the Boddingtons sales process on the company’s Interplas 2023 company exhibition stand, September 26-28th.

Philpott said: “our injection moulding fleet of machines – from 50 to 850 tonnes locking force – stand ready to offer any customer a complete array of options, including the potential for Class 7 cleanroom production.”

All of Boddingtons’ production is now monitored and controlled via a cloud-based system supplied and completed by InTouch. This automates and improves the company’s continuous improvement policies – aiming to raise OEE, OTIF and Quality Control metrics to new heights.

The installation of the InTouch system was completed this year and it is consulted and deployed on a daily basis at Boddingtons. Both companies are now finalists in the supplier partnership category for the annual Plastics Industry Awards at the London Hilton, November 17, 2023.

Andy Tibbs notes that Boddingtons has used the recent turbulence in the general business environment to invest in processes and systems for the future: “We have doubled our materials recycling at Marden and, thanks to our sustainable working groups have saved more than £50k annually from our utility bills in heating and lighting.’ These measures helped deliver the ISO 140001 environmental certificate this summer – increasingly now a must for various kinds of OEM-led business.

A recent three-way initiative between the company, Intouch and Mouldshop also saw Boddingtons using barrel jacket technology to further improve its sustainability profile and to reduce energy consumption in the moulding process. Initial findings indicate that this pilot study will now go company wide, promising significant and additional long-term savings.

Where appropriate Boddingtons is also supporting ‘reshoring’ measures from its OEM clients – placing tooling orders, for example, in competitive EU country markets and bringing other services. The company’s apprenticeship scheme and policy of home-grown talent continues to prove its worth with fresh intakes being planned for 2024.

Chris Philpott added: “Boddingtons is really looking forward to resuming our exhibiting role at Interplas and to offering all our customers speedy and cost-effective manufacturing services.”

Andy Tibbs concluded: “Interplas 2023 also promises to be a great opportunity for our industry to get reacquainted with itself and to look forward to brighter and better things for 2024. We will be delighted to book in appointments ahead of schedule – or else greet visitors in the hustle and bustle of daily business.”