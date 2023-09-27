Brett Martin partners with CMS at Interplas 2023

Brett Martin has announced its strategic partnership with CMS at Interplas (Hall 4, stand H40), the UK’s premier events for the plastics industry,NEC Birmingham, UK.

The partnership will showcase CMS’s Eidos SE technology, used in conjunction with Marpet-g, Brett Martin’s transparent flatsheet designed to transform the plastic sheeting industry.

Interplas brings together professionals, suppliers, and innovators to explore the latest advancements in plastics manufacturing and processing.

CMS will print on Brett Martin’s Marpet-g sheets. Marpet-g FS is a clear copolyester PET sheet that can be thermoformed without pre-drying allowing it to be formed at relatively low temperatures. Marpet-g is known for its ‘exceptional optical clarity’ and outstanding impact resistance and is redefining expectations in the plastic sheeting industry.

Simona Firth, Semi-Finished Product Manager, Brett Martin explains: “We are thrilled to team up with our approved partner CMS at Interplas 2023, the perfect platform to showcase this partnership and our Marpet-g solution. This partnership represents a significant step forward for the plastics industry. We believe Marpet-g will set new standards for optical clarity and impact resistance, having a wider influence on the industry.”

CMS Plastic Technology manufactures numerically-controlled machining centres, beam saws, and thermoforming machines designed for processing plastic materials, providing ‘cutting-edge’ technological solutions.

CMS will be demonstrating its Eidos SE Technology. EIDOS SE is CMS’s thermoforming machine that the company claims effectively meets the most demanding requirements of modern thermoforming applications. Its main features are ease of use and effectiveness. Its innovative software ensures that it retains the highest product usability together with extreme ease of use.

Brett Martin representatives will be on hand to discuss any queries at the stand (Hall 4, stand H40).