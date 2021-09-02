Campetella Robotic Center: Advanced Robotic Solutions for your industry at Interplas 2021

Our applications at Interplas 2021: two top-entry robots at the Campetella stand and a side-entry IML robot at the BMB stand.

CL2-3H X-Series: a premium level linear robot for IMM up to 600 tons, accurately designed for maximum performance on every front. Strength, speed and control are the main features of this last generation manipulator. Maximum payload: 18 kg; total cycle time: from 6 seconds.

ME1-2A Prime: ideal for IMM up to 200 tons, with its compact design, this is the top-entry linear robot designed to offer high performance in the highest quality-price ratio. Maximum payload: 6 kg; total cycle time: from 6 seconds.

Mini-MODULA X-Series: the ultra-compact side-entry robot at the BMB stand performing IML application on plastic yoghurt cups. Its main benefit lies in its extremely low on ground footprint with less than 1,6 meters beside the IMM. High-performance is guaranteed: a total cycle time of no more than 2 seconds, interlock time: 0,6 seconds.

Come visit Campetella Robotic Center at stand C80 at Interplas.