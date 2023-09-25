Celebrating 75 years of connecting the UK plastics industry: Interplas 75 @ 75 Announced

The Interplas 75 @ 75, a collection of 75 influential people in the UK plastics industry from the 75 years of Interplas have been unveiled today (Monday, 25th September), on the eve of Interplas, the UK’s leading plastics industry event, which is set to open its doors at the NEC, Birmingham.

As part of the Interplas 75th birthday celebrations, the occasion has been marked by honouring 75 individuals deemed worthy by the industry itself, based on their significant contribution to advancing the UK plastics sector during the 75 years of the show.

Nominations were collected via a survey released earlier this year, and out of hundreds of nominations, the 75 individuals below are considered to have made a significant impact to the industry during this period.

Duncan Wood, CEO, Rapid News Group commented, “Interplas has been a focal point for the UK plastics industry for seventy-five years and as we reflect on that history it is a timely point to recognise those individuals who have played their part in driving the UK industry forward during that period. I congratulate all of those who made the final list, their contributions are appreciated and valued by everyone across the industry”

Richard Brown, Managing Director at R J Consulting, who has been recognised for his commitment to bringing young people of all backgrounds into the sector, and promoting plastics as an exciting, limitless material, commented: “It is clearly an honour for me to receive this recognition in the Interplas 75@75 from my fellow peers. It is a terrific feeling being approved for the work you have done and are doing. Working in the plastics industry has been an immense journey and this recognition is the culmination of my 53 years in the industry starting as an apprentice, to the boardroom in roles that have enabled me to give back to the industry via training, awards judging and mentoring the future plastic professionals.”

Mark Guyett, Director at Mouldshop was nominated for his relentless work in educating the industry and providing economically affordable solutions. As an ambassador for UK moulding, he engages with different manufacturers and customers, always trying to meet their needs. Mark commented: “Thank-you so much for this recognition from my peers – I am extremely flattered and will continue to work hard to promote and support this industry that I love”.

To follow the 75@75 announcement, celebrations will take place on the first evening of Interplas which is taking place at the NEC in Birmingham, 26-28 September.

Registration is open for Interplas at interplasuk.com

The Interplas 75 @ 75

Nominees are as follows (in alphabetical order)

Note that some nominees have retired from their listed roles, or are receiving the accolade posthumously:

Adisa Azapagic, Professor of Sustainable Chemical Engineering, University of Manchester

Andy Jewell, Sales Director, Moulders Consulting Ltd

Andy Nicholls, Consultant Trainer, RJG

Barry Turner, Head of the British Plastics Federation’s Packaging Group

Bob Wilson, Managing Director, Boy UK

Carl Futcher, Managing Director, PlastikCity & PlastikMedia

Carl Reeve, Managing Director, Haitian UK/PMM

Colin Robinson, Former Sales Manager, Interplas

Colin Tirel, Managing Director Arburg Ltd

Craig Ward, Managing Director, Negri Bossi

Daniel Williams, Joint MD, Wittmann Battenfeld UK & Ireland

Darren Parsons, Managing Director, Agentdraw

Darren Vater-Hutchison, Process & Training Engineer, Sumitomo Demag

David Bargery, Managing Director, Regis Machinery

David Raine, Managing Director, Sumitomo Demag

David Williams, Former Master, The Worshipful Company of Horners

Dean Meynell, Injection Process Group Manager

Don Ansell, Founding Director, Rutland Plastics

Duncan Wood, CEO, Rapid News Group

Ed Kosior, Founder and Managing Director, Nextek Ltd

Eric Fawcett, ICI

Fergus Hardie, Chairman, Hardie Polymers

Garrick Grove, Director, NDC Polipak Limited

Gary Probert, Director, Hi-Tech Automation

Gerald Bloom, Owner, Big Bear Plastics Products Ltd

Glen Eves, General Manager, Sepro UK

Graeme Herlihy, Regional President West Europe, Engel

Hardeep Khera, General Manager, Bole Machinery

Islyn Thomas O.B.E., Thomas Manufacturing Company

Isy Ferguson, Managing Director, Hardie Polymers

James R. W. Hendry, Engineer and Inventor

John C. Swallow, ICI, Inventor

John Goff, CEO, G&A Moulding Technology Limited

Juraj Ulik, Technical Manager, Plastek UK

Justyna Elliott, Senior Business Development Executive, British Plastics Federation

Karen Drinkwater, Director, JSC Rotational Moulding

Karl Miller, Motan Colortronic

Karl Perry, Founder, Spaceminster and STV Machinery

Ken Grace, Editor, British Plastics & Rubber Magazine

Lee Thomas, Managing Director, TH Plastics

Mark Guyett, Director, Mouldshop

Matt Barber, Sales and Events Director, Crain Communications

Michael Wood, Recycling Director, IPL

Mike Bate, Managing Director, KraussMaffei UK

Mike Boswell, Managing Director, Plastribution

Mike Jordan, Managing Director, Summit Systems

Nick Fox, Managing Director, Piovan UK

Nigel Baker, Managing Director, Engel UK

Nigel Flowers, Managing Director, Sumitomo SHI Demag UK

Nikki Williams, Association Secretary, PMMDA

Paul Edwards, Managing Director, Pentagon Plastics

Paul Goodhew, Head of UK Sales, Sepro

Pete Kirkham, Managing Director, Billion UK

Peter Cox, Owner, Peter Cox Associates

Peter Davis, Director – General, British Plastics Federation

Philip Law, Director – General, British Plastics Federation

Pravin S Mistry, Owner, PREA Ltd

Reginald Gibson, Researcher, ICI

Richard Brown, Managing Director, R J Consulting

Richard Hird, Chairman, PMMDA

Richard Orme, Managing Director, Distrupol Ltd

Richard Perry, Director, STV Machinery

Richard Stamps, Director (now deceased), PlastikCity

Ricky Thompson, Director, Hi-Tech Automation

Robin Kent, Director, Tangram Technology

Ron Marsh, Former CEO, RPC Group PLC

Sally Bailey, Owner, Common Sense PR and Marketing

Sally Beken, Knowledge Transfer Manager – Polymers, Innovate UK KTN

Simon Scholes, Managing Director, Conington Environmental

Simon Wrighton, Sales Director, Arburg

Stephen Hunt, Membership Services Director, British Plastics Federation

Stephen Mancey, Consultant, Mancey Consulting Ltd

Terry Cooper, CEO, Argo International