Celebrating 75 years of connecting the UK plastics industry: Interplas 75 @ 75 Announced

The Interplas 75 @ 75, a collection of 75 influential people in the UK plastics industry from the 75 years of Interplas have been unveiled today (Monday, 25th September), on the eve of Interplas, the UK’s leading plastics industry event, which is set to open its doors at the NEC, Birmingham. 

As part of the Interplas 75th birthday celebrations, the occasion has been marked by honouring 75 individuals deemed worthy by the industry itself, based on their significant contribution to advancing the UK plastics sector during the 75 years of the show.   

Nominations were collected via a survey released earlier this year, and out of hundreds of nominations, the 75 individuals below are considered to have made a significant impact to the industry during this period. 

Duncan Wood, CEO, Rapid News Group commented, “Interplas has been a focal point for the UK plastics industry for seventy-five years and as we reflect on that history it is a timely point to recognise those individuals who have played their part in driving the UK industry forward during that period. I congratulate all of those who made the final list, their contributions are appreciated and valued by everyone across the industry”  

Richard Brown, Managing Director at R J Consulting, who has been recognised for his commitment to bringing young people of all backgrounds into the sector, and promoting plastics as an exciting, limitless material, commented: “It is clearly an honour for me to receive this recognition in the Interplas 75@75 from my fellow peers. It is a terrific feeling being approved for the work you have done and are doing. Working in the plastics industry has been an immense journey and this recognition is the culmination of my 53 years in the industry starting as an apprentice, to the boardroom in roles that have enabled me to give back to the industry via training, awards judging and mentoring the future plastic professionals.” 

Mark Guyett, Director at Mouldshop was nominated for his relentless work in educating the industry and providing economically affordable solutions. As an ambassador for UK moulding, he engages with different manufacturers and customers, always trying to meet their needs. Mark commented: “Thank-you so much for this recognition from my peers – I am extremely flattered and will continue to work hard to promote and support this industry that I love”. 

To follow the 75@75 announcement, celebrations will take place on the first evening of Interplas which is taking place at the NEC in Birmingham, 26-28 September.  

Registration is open for Interplas at interplasuk.com 

The Interplas 75 @ 75 

Nominees are as follows (in alphabetical order) 

Note that some nominees have retired from their listed roles, or are receiving the accolade posthumously: 

Adisa Azapagic, Professor of Sustainable Chemical Engineering, University of Manchester 

Andy Jewell, Sales Director, Moulders Consulting Ltd 

Andy Nicholls, Consultant Trainer, RJG 

Barry Turner, Head of the British Plastics Federation’s Packaging Group 

Bob Wilson, Managing Director, Boy UK 

Carl Futcher, Managing Director, PlastikCity & PlastikMedia 

Carl Reeve, Managing Director, Haitian UK/PMM 

Colin Robinson, Former Sales Manager, Interplas 

Colin Tirel, Managing Director Arburg Ltd 

Craig Ward, Managing Director, Negri Bossi 

Daniel Williams, Joint MD, Wittmann Battenfeld UK & Ireland 

Darren Parsons, Managing Director, Agentdraw 

Darren Vater-Hutchison, Process & Training Engineer, Sumitomo Demag 

David Bargery, Managing Director, Regis Machinery 

David Raine, Managing Director, Sumitomo Demag 

David Williams, Former Master, The Worshipful Company of Horners 

Dean Meynell, Injection Process Group Manager 

Don Ansell, Founding Director, Rutland Plastics 

Duncan Wood, CEO, Rapid News Group 

Ed Kosior, Founder and Managing Director, Nextek Ltd 

Eric Fawcett, ICI 

Fergus Hardie, Chairman, Hardie Polymers 

Garrick Grove, Director, NDC Polipak Limited 

Gary Probert, Director, Hi-Tech Automation 

Gerald Bloom, Owner, Big Bear Plastics Products Ltd 

Glen Eves, General Manager, Sepro UK 

Graeme Herlihy, Regional President West Europe, Engel 

Hardeep Khera, General Manager, Bole Machinery 

Islyn Thomas O.B.E., Thomas Manufacturing Company 

Isy Ferguson, Managing Director, Hardie Polymers 

James R. W. Hendry, Engineer and Inventor 

John C. Swallow, ICI, Inventor 

John Goff, CEO, G&A Moulding Technology Limited 

Juraj Ulik, Technical Manager, Plastek UK 

Justyna Elliott, Senior Business Development Executive, British Plastics Federation 

Karen Drinkwater, Director, JSC Rotational Moulding 

Karl Miller, Motan Colortronic 

Karl Perry, Founder, Spaceminster and STV Machinery 

Ken Grace, Editor, British Plastics & Rubber Magazine 

Lee Thomas, Managing Director, TH Plastics 

Mark Guyett, Director, Mouldshop 

Matt Barber, Sales and Events Director, Crain Communications 

Michael Wood, Recycling Director, IPL 

Mike Bate, Managing Director, KraussMaffei UK  

Mike Boswell, Managing Director, Plastribution 

Mike Jordan, Managing Director, Summit Systems 

Nick Fox, Managing Director, Piovan UK 

Nigel Baker, Managing Director, Engel UK 

Nigel Flowers, Managing Director, Sumitomo SHI Demag UK  

Nikki Williams, Association Secretary, PMMDA 

Paul Edwards, Managing Director, Pentagon Plastics 

Paul Goodhew, Head of UK Sales, Sepro 

Pete Kirkham, Managing Director, Billion UK 

Peter Cox, Owner, Peter Cox Associates 

Peter Davis, Director – General, British Plastics Federation 

Philip Law, Director – General, British Plastics Federation 

Pravin S Mistry, Owner, PREA Ltd 

Reginald Gibson, Researcher, ICI 

Richard Brown, Managing Director, R J Consulting 

Richard Hird, Chairman, PMMDA 

Richard Orme, Managing Director, Distrupol Ltd 

Richard Perry, Director, STV Machinery 

Richard Stamps, Director (now deceased), PlastikCity 

Ricky Thompson, Director, Hi-Tech Automation 

Robin Kent, Director, Tangram Technology 

Ron Marsh, Former CEO, RPC Group PLC 

Sally Bailey, Owner, Common Sense PR and Marketing 

Sally Beken, Knowledge Transfer Manager – Polymers, Innovate UK KTN 

Simon Scholes, Managing Director, Conington Environmental 

Simon Wrighton, Sales Director, Arburg 

Stephen Hunt, Membership Services Director, British Plastics Federation 

Stephen Mancey, Consultant, Mancey Consulting Ltd 

Terry Cooper, CEO, Argo International 

Terry Pearson, CEO, Gas Injection Limited / CINPRESS LIMITED 

