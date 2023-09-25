Celebrating 75 years of connecting the UK plastics industry: Interplas 75 @ 75 Announced

The Interplas 75 @ 75, a collection of 75 influential people in the UK plastics industry from the 75 years of Interplas have been unveiled today (Monday, 25th September), on the eve of Interplas, the UK’s leading plastics industry event, which is set to open its doors at the NEC, Birmingham.
As part of the Interplas 75th birthday celebrations, the occasion has been marked by honouring 75 individuals deemed worthy by the industry itself, based on their significant contribution to advancing the UK plastics sector during the 75 years of the show.
Nominations were collected via a survey released earlier this year, and out of hundreds of nominations, the 75 individuals below are considered to have made a significant impact to the industry during this period.
Duncan Wood, CEO, Rapid News Group commented, “Interplas has been a focal point for the UK plastics industry for seventy-five years and as we reflect on that history it is a timely point to recognise those individuals who have played their part in driving the UK industry forward during that period. I congratulate all of those who made the final list, their contributions are appreciated and valued by everyone across the industry”
Richard Brown, Managing Director at R J Consulting, who has been recognised for his commitment to bringing young people of all backgrounds into the sector, and promoting plastics as an exciting, limitless material, commented: “It is clearly an honour for me to receive this recognition in the Interplas 75@75 from my fellow peers. It is a terrific feeling being approved for the work you have done and are doing. Working in the plastics industry has been an immense journey and this recognition is the culmination of my 53 years in the industry starting as an apprentice, to the boardroom in roles that have enabled me to give back to the industry via training, awards judging and mentoring the future plastic professionals.”
Mark Guyett, Director at Mouldshop was nominated for his relentless work in educating the industry and providing economically affordable solutions. As an ambassador for UK moulding, he engages with different manufacturers and customers, always trying to meet their needs. Mark commented: “Thank-you so much for this recognition from my peers – I am extremely flattered and will continue to work hard to promote and support this industry that I love”.
To follow the 75@75 announcement, celebrations will take place on the first evening of Interplas which is taking place at the NEC in Birmingham, 26-28 September.
Registration is open for Interplas at interplasuk.com
The Interplas 75 @ 75
Nominees are as follows (in alphabetical order)
Note that some nominees have retired from their listed roles, or are receiving the accolade posthumously:
Adisa Azapagic, Professor of Sustainable Chemical Engineering, University of Manchester
Andy Jewell, Sales Director, Moulders Consulting Ltd
Andy Nicholls, Consultant Trainer, RJG
Barry Turner, Head of the British Plastics Federation’s Packaging Group
Bob Wilson, Managing Director, Boy UK
Carl Futcher, Managing Director, PlastikCity & PlastikMedia
Carl Reeve, Managing Director, Haitian UK/PMM
Colin Robinson, Former Sales Manager, Interplas
Colin Tirel, Managing Director Arburg Ltd
Craig Ward, Managing Director, Negri Bossi
Daniel Williams, Joint MD, Wittmann Battenfeld UK & Ireland
Darren Parsons, Managing Director, Agentdraw
Darren Vater-Hutchison, Process & Training Engineer, Sumitomo Demag
David Bargery, Managing Director, Regis Machinery
David Raine, Managing Director, Sumitomo Demag
David Williams, Former Master, The Worshipful Company of Horners
Dean Meynell, Injection Process Group Manager
Don Ansell, Founding Director, Rutland Plastics
Duncan Wood, CEO, Rapid News Group
Ed Kosior, Founder and Managing Director, Nextek Ltd
Eric Fawcett, ICI
Fergus Hardie, Chairman, Hardie Polymers
Garrick Grove, Director, NDC Polipak Limited
Gary Probert, Director, Hi-Tech Automation
Gerald Bloom, Owner, Big Bear Plastics Products Ltd
Glen Eves, General Manager, Sepro UK
Graeme Herlihy, Regional President West Europe, Engel
Hardeep Khera, General Manager, Bole Machinery
Islyn Thomas O.B.E., Thomas Manufacturing Company
Isy Ferguson, Managing Director, Hardie Polymers
James R. W. Hendry, Engineer and Inventor
John C. Swallow, ICI, Inventor
John Goff, CEO, G&A Moulding Technology Limited
Juraj Ulik, Technical Manager, Plastek UK
Justyna Elliott, Senior Business Development Executive, British Plastics Federation
Karen Drinkwater, Director, JSC Rotational Moulding
Karl Miller, Motan Colortronic
Karl Perry, Founder, Spaceminster and STV Machinery
Ken Grace, Editor, British Plastics & Rubber Magazine
Lee Thomas, Managing Director, TH Plastics
Mark Guyett, Director, Mouldshop
Matt Barber, Sales and Events Director, Crain Communications
Michael Wood, Recycling Director, IPL
Mike Bate, Managing Director, KraussMaffei UK
Mike Boswell, Managing Director, Plastribution
Mike Jordan, Managing Director, Summit Systems
Nick Fox, Managing Director, Piovan UK
Nigel Baker, Managing Director, Engel UK
Nigel Flowers, Managing Director, Sumitomo SHI Demag UK
Nikki Williams, Association Secretary, PMMDA
Paul Edwards, Managing Director, Pentagon Plastics
Paul Goodhew, Head of UK Sales, Sepro
Pete Kirkham, Managing Director, Billion UK
Peter Cox, Owner, Peter Cox Associates
Peter Davis, Director – General, British Plastics Federation
Philip Law, Director – General, British Plastics Federation
Pravin S Mistry, Owner, PREA Ltd
Reginald Gibson, Researcher, ICI
Richard Brown, Managing Director, R J Consulting
Richard Hird, Chairman, PMMDA
Richard Orme, Managing Director, Distrupol Ltd
Richard Perry, Director, STV Machinery
Richard Stamps, Director (now deceased), PlastikCity
Ricky Thompson, Director, Hi-Tech Automation
Robin Kent, Director, Tangram Technology
Ron Marsh, Former CEO, RPC Group PLC
Sally Bailey, Owner, Common Sense PR and Marketing
Sally Beken, Knowledge Transfer Manager – Polymers, Innovate UK KTN
Simon Scholes, Managing Director, Conington Environmental
Simon Wrighton, Sales Director, Arburg
Stephen Hunt, Membership Services Director, British Plastics Federation
Stephen Mancey, Consultant, Mancey Consulting Ltd
Terry Cooper, CEO, Argo International
Terry Pearson, CEO, Gas Injection Limited / CINPRESS LIMITED