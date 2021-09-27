ENGEL UK: Come and experience our new technologies in our virtual showroom

The ENGEL UK space in Hall 3A at Interplas UK will feature not only an operational exhibit of their patented, success model, the victory injection moulding machine, with automation and peripherals, but also an additional 11 machines via their virtual showroom platform.

The ENGEL UK space is designed to make visitors feel comfortable whilst still giving them the opportunity to experience all the technologies ENGEL has to offer. All navigation stations will be continually sanitised to provide further confidence.

The virtual display allows visitors to visit and explore the machines and technology in the next best way to actually being present in Austria. Using large screens, the ENGEL UK experts are able to accompany individual and small groups of visitors around the exhibits and get up close and personal with particular elements of the machines. They are able to focus on features of particular interest to each visitor and within the virtual showroom will be ENGEL specialists offering even more information.