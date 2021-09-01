Dry ice blasting, manufacturing and equipment supplier Dry Ice Ireland will make a return to Interplas this year. EPPM spoke with company director Barry Farrell to find out more.

What new solutions can Interplas visitors expect at Dry Ice Ireland's booth this year?

Dry ice Ireland provides an array of solutions for Interplas visitors, including dry ice blasting, dry ice supply and dry ice blaster sales and rentals, and this year visitors can expect some new Dry Ice Blaster technologies to be displayed at our booth.

× Expand via Shutterstock Cool as you like Dry ice in production ( the solid form of carbon dioxide)

How important is Interplas in the plastics industry events calendar?

Interplas is one of the most important events in the plastics industry calendar as it provides an opportunity for companies within the industry to showcase our new, cutting-edge technologies.

There will be a huge focus on sustainability and circularity at this year's event. How can we expect Dry Ice Ireland representatives to contribute to both the discussion and the action required? How important are events such as Interplas in helping drive circular economy solutions?

We will have representatives attending the event to provide information of the solutions we have already applied to our services in order to create a more sustainable future in this industry. Interplas allows companies like us to provide a more sustainable manufacturing process to our customers through the use of our non-waste productive and environmentally friendly services, allowing us to participate in the drive for circular economy solutions.

What were the decisive factors in Dry Ice Ireland opting to take part in the event this year, specifically when we consider the events of the past 18 months or so?

The events of the past 18 months have not really had an effect on the demand for our services in providing more a more sustainable future in manufacturing, and this event will allow us to create a greater awareness of how useful these services can be in achieving this.

How does Dry Ice Ireland interact with its value chain partners in order to make plastics more sustainable?

To ensure that we are sustainable, the companies we partner with are only the best of the best, such as our partner Cold Jet, which provides the best dry ice blasting technology in the market – and they share our values of protecting the environment.

And how does Dry Ice Ireland technology help maintain the quality and performance of plastics?

Manufacturing plastics requires the use of machines to be efficient. To ensure the quality and performance of plastics, these machines need to be at their best. In order to remain at their best they need to be clean. Our dry ice blasting services allow for this as they ensure machines are cleaned efficiently, effectively, and sustainably with minimum downtime and maximum productivity.