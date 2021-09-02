Discover Persico’s turnkey solutions at Interplas 2021

Founded in 1976, Persico Group is an Italian multinational primarily engaged in the Rotomoulding, Automotive and Marine industries, but also operating in many other sectors including Medical and Architecture.

Headquartered with main production facilities in Italy, Persico has plants in the USA, México, Germany and China, serving its customers worldwide.

Persico provides a full range of services to all sectors from co-design to preproduction, including automation systems and turnkey solutions.

In 2020 Persico added to its portfolio of processes:

PERSICO Automotive GmbH (in Kirchanschöring - Germany), focusing on vacuum laminating, vacuum covering, IMG / IMGL, press covering, edge-folding, glue spray application and hot riveting.

bielomatik (in Neuffen- Germany), the developer and producer of machines, equipment and turnkey plants for all current plastic welding processes.

Persico’s innovative SMART machinery with flexible automation, is an all-in-one compact production cell using DTH (Direct Tool Heating) and controlling each parameter of the moulding process. This ensures high productivity, short cycle times, energy saving and a wide range of processable materials.

SMART constantly offers innovative solutions, like light cores for sport cars industry and CGH2 storage vessels for hydrogen vehicles. Customers using SMART worldwide produce for countless market sectors, including automotive, furniture, lighting, floor cleaning and many more:

Would you like to discover SMART latest possibilities and Persico’s turnkey solutions? Meet experts at Stand G90 Hall 4.