Donite Plastics Says Major Developments to Come for Thermoforming Sector

AHEAD of Interplas UK, which runs from September 28th until September 30th, Ireland’s leading industrial thermoforming company, Donite Plastics is predicting major developments for the sector over the coming years.

Stephen Kissick, Business Development Manager at Donite Plastics, which is also celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, claims that new developments are in the pipeline for the industry, namely centred around lightweighting, part reduction and innovation.

According to recent research reports, the global thermoformed plastics market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of five per cent by 2026, meanwhile the global agri-tech market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1 per cent by 2027.

With this expected growth in the market, Stephen claims that lightweighting, part reduction and innovation will be essential in terms of the sector’s sustainability going forward.

“Sustainability and implementing processes which help to reduce our carbon footprint are extremely important to Donite Plastics,” Stephen said.

“What we are seeing from our customers across all sectors including agri-tech, is that they want materials to be lighter in weight which will reduce fuel consumption, alongside a reduction in costs and labour pressures. Innovation has always been at the forefront of the industry but even more so now as customers are searching for new and more sustainable ways to solve their manufacturing problems.

“At Donite Plastics, we moved away from Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP) products a number of years ago in favour of thermoformed plastics which are more lightweight, robust, cost effective and can be developed in a quick turnaround time. Our products also stand the test of time and can be repeatedly used; we don’t believe in manufacturing single use plastics.

“With the projected growth in the global thermoformed sector coupled with the growth of the global agri-tech sector, it’s essential that the industry as a whole moves towards manufacturing products which are lightweight, fuel efficient and innovative in order to remain sustainable and to reduce our carbon footprint.”

Turning his attention to the upcoming Interplas UK event, Stephen claims that he’s looking forward to attending and to hearing the latest thoughts on various aspects of the industry from leading experts.

“Interplas UK is the first in-person event that we will have attended in well over a year, so to say that we’re excited about it may well be an understatement,” he continued.

“We’re particularly looking forward to the Sustainability Stage, which is a new addition to the exhibition this year. We’re keen to hear the thoughts of industry experts on how the plastics sector can become even more sustainable.”

Donite Plastics will be exhibiting at stand B31. For more information on the services the company provides, visit: www.donite.com.