FANUC’S new lightweight cobot to make UK tradeshow debut at Interplas

FANUC will mark its return to Interplas (28-30 September 2021) by giving a UK tradeshow debut to its newest lightweight collaborative robot and celebrating the 25th anniversary of strategic partner and systems integrator, Hi-Tech Automation.

Both FANUC and Hi-Tech have partnered together on a broad portfolio of automation solutions for the plastics industry, over the years, notably but not exclusively focussing on the development and delivery of turnkey cells for FANUC’s ROBOSHOT series of all-electric injection moulding machines.

Visitors to the stand will be able to attend a special presentation to commemorate Hi-Tech Automation’s 25th anniversary.

Gary Probert, Director at Hi-Tech Automation, comments: “After a difficult 18 months for the plastics sector, we are delighted to not only be returning to Interplas, but to be able to mark the occasion by celebrating 25 years on from when we were founded.”

Customisation will be a key theme of FANUC’s stand, highlighting how automation can be tailored to suit any and all requirements across the plastics sector. On display will be FANUC’s newest lightweight collaborative robot, the CRX-10iA, which is compatible with FANUC’s ROBOSHOT range. At Interplas, this versatile collaborative robot will be used to dispense hand sanitiser to customers, illustrating its capacity to operate alongside humans in a safe and precise way.

In addition to this, Hi Tech Automation’s standard range of modular multifunction cells suitable for the Fanuc Roboshot range from 50T to 450T, will be accompanied by a dedicated information portal outlining where automated solutions can be utilised within the plastics industry.

David Raine, Key Account Manager at FANUC UK & Ireland, comments: “Hi Tech Automation has been one of our key systems integrators over the years for our ROBOSHOT machines, and we’re delighted to be celebrating their 25th anniversary at what is sure to be a really vibrant event.

“Trade shows such as Interplas offer a great way to get to grips with the latest technology and learn what companies such as FANUC and Hi Tech can offer for your future automation plans. The fact that we are able to use our latest cobot to safely dispense sanitiser is testament to the progress our industry is making and we are very much looking forward to seeing everyone there.”