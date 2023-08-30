Günther marks 35 years in the UK by brining products to Interplas

As in previous years Günther UK can be found in Hall 4 on stand G20. Now in its 35th year in the UK, the company will be showcasing products from all four of the manufacturers we represent in both the UK and Ireland.

× Expand Gunther

In recent years the name BlueFlow from GÜNTHER has become well known as the most energy efficient hot runner systems on the market with savings of approximately 50% not uncommon.

BlueFlow will feature prominently on the stand including examples of possibilities with very small pitch centres and for micro moulding. On the stand you will be able to see parts that have been directly gated with a hot runner that weigh only 0.004g.

Two other patents from Günther will also be given prominence. The first is the bi-metallic taitnium shaft technology which minnimises heat loss between hot runner and mould tool and ensures a homogenous temperature profile. For valve gate systems the company will be showcasing PM insert technology for valve gate systems. Essentially these are a replaceable gate insert and can often be changed without taking the tool out of the IMM.

The new BlueMaster Compact controller will also make it’s UK show debut, this is the only App based hot runner controller on the market and we will be able to show customer how to operate it directly from a mobile phone or tablet – innovation at it’s finest.

The company says that its ‘KNARR’ range is too big to show everything so we will be concentrating on the wide range of ejector pins and sleeves that we can offer including a new vented pin option, very useful for releasing trapped air/gases.

With a maximum length of 750mm this vented pin is also available DLC coated if required and the depth of the helical geometry is guaranteed not to exceed 0.02mm over the whole length of the pin.

Whilst other major manufacturers continue to have different pillar/bush positions on the bolster plates Knarr offer both common variants in all the recognized tool steels.

Knarr are also a major supplier of bespoke collapsible cores in the UK and we will, of course be showing examples on the stand. Used to create undercuts and threads collapsible cores are a faster and in the long run cheaper alternative to things like unscrewing mechanisms.

Conformal cooling continues to be used in the injection moulding process and CONTURA-MTC are one of the leading companies in the world with this technology – Contura see themselves not as a supplier of conformal cooling but more a cooling solutions provider. According to the company It is not uncommon to see cycle time savings of more than 30. The company also claims that show some parts that are moulded using the innovative variothermal rapid heat and cool technology to eliminate any weld lines, sinkage or warpage and which can give either a piano black gloss effect or, equally impressive, a deep matt finish.