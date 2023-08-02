Glazpart to appear at Interplas 2023

As Interplas 2023, prepares to celebrate 75 years of plastics exhibitions in the UK, the sales and marketing teams at Glazpart are finalising plans and getting ready for the UK’s leading plastics exhibition and conference.

Interplas takes place at Birmingham NEC on 26th to 28th September and will feature over 500 exhibitors showcasing the latest innovations in plastics manufacturing processes, technologies, materials, products and services.

With an expected visiting audience of over 12,000 trade professionals, the company says that Interplas is the perfect platform for Glazpart to display its array of products for the fenestration, construction, automotive, medical, furniture and industrial sectors.

Dean Bradley, Sales Director, Glazpart said: “We are now in the final planning stages for our stand at Interplas and we are looking forward to exhibiting and presenting our broad range of products and solutions to buyers and key influencers in multiple sectors across the UK. At the present time, we are witnessing a lot of change in the plastics industry with key issues at the forefront around regulations, recycling, materials cost, product availability and timely delivery. It may be challenging for many and that’s why shows such as Interplas are important – they provide us with the ideal platform to share our key market intelligence, innovation, solutions and technology.”