Interplas 2023 surpasses expectations, 2026 edition to move to June

The UK's No.1 plastics event, Interplas returned to the NEC in Birmingham this week, celebrating its 75th anniversary.

The show was packed with product launches and the latest plastics technology and innovation from over 540 exhibitors from 30 countries. Alongside this inspiring show features and engaging presentations across two stages ensured visiting professionals gained high-level manufacturing insights and actionable ideas that they could take away.

Networking was high on the agenda too with the Interplas After Show party and Interplas Social taking place on the first two evenings of the show, enabling the industry to reconnect and recharge at the end of three extremely busy days. Feedback from exhibitors on the show floor was extremely positive.

Richard Mumford, Sales Director for KraussMaffei Group UK, said: “We have been very excited about the volume of people visiting our stand and the number of new enquiries we have discussed for upcoming projects.”

KATJA OGRIN Interplas 2023 show floor

Daniel Williams, Joint Managing Director at Wittmann Battenfeld UK, also commented: “For us at Wittmann Battenfeld UK, the show has been really good, with many customers attending, and also some great new contacts made on the booth. With everyone’s focus on energy efficiency, it’s been great for us to showcase just how Wittmann can assist them and help to save them time and money.”

Colin Tirel, Managing Director at Arburg Ltd added, “For Arburg Ltd the 2023 Interplas show was absolutely fantastic. I thought the last show in 2021 was good, but this delivered even more contacts and discussions which we can now work on. Well done the Rapid News team, we will certainly be back in 2026!”

The Interplas Insights Conference hosted world-class presentations from Jaguar Land Rover, British Plastics Federation, RECOUP, GoRolloe and Innovate UK. Alongside the education programme, exciting features such as the Knowledge Pavilion gave attendees the chance to meet industry trade bodies, consultants and service providers to get expert advice on research and development, skills and education, regulation and materials selection.

The PlastikCity Pavilion, which also returned for 2023 due to high demand, presented 20 first time exhibitors to the audience further enhancing the range of solutions on the show floor.

Duncan Wood, CEO of Rapid News Group, the organiser of Interplas, commented: “The £27 billion UK plastics industry came to Interplas to do business and our exhibitors have had an absolutely fantastic week. The industry really came out to celebrate our birthday and we are delighted with the outcome. We are privileged to own and operate this 75-year-old institution called Interplas and it was a real pleasure to announce the Interplas 75@75 during the week reflecting on who has helped shaped the industry and the event in the last 75 years.”

KATJA OGRIN Interplas returns in 2026

“Now we look forward to 2026 on our new dateline of June, enabling us to co-locate with our other events TCT 3Sixty and Med-Tech Innovation Expo, and alongside a plethora of additional industrial events from partner organisers Nineteen Group and Mark Allen Group which will deliver even greater return on investment for our exhibitors and create a real focal point for UK Manufacturing."

Interplas 2026 will take place at the NEC, Birmingham, June 2-4, 2026.