Interplas Giveaway with SENVO UK

SENVO UK are launching its it Brand/product range and services at Interplas 2021,( the UKs Leading plastics industry event) and would like to make buying an injection moulding machine a simple choice for the industry, with a superb show offer.

Along with 3 years warranty with every SENVO injection moulding machine purchased, SENVO UK will also supply a dryer, a hopper loader and water heater as standard.

We are offering a limited offer to get a ZS130 ton machine FOR FREE!! This limited promotion offer is applicable to purchases made at Interplas only.

Please visit SENVO UK at Interplas on Stand E42 to take up the offer. For more information prior to the show, please contact SENVO UK on www.senvouk.co.uk to learn more about how their injection moulding machines can help your business.